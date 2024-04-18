Upcoming OnePlus Flip could be a rebranded Oppo Find N5 Flip smartphone - Details

OnePlus recently entered the foldable market with a book-style smartphone, the OnePlus Open. Now, the company is rumoured to be developing a flip phone just like the Samsung Galaxy Z flip series, Oppo Find N3 flip, Motorola Razr, and others. The OnePlus Open grabbed much attention due to its sleek design and greater aspect ratio in the foldable market. Now, the company may enter the clamshell foldable market, launching a smartphone with a telephoto lens. However, it is also speculated that the OnePlus Flip will be the rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5 Flip phone. Know what OnePlus is planning.

OnePlus clamshell foldable phone

A post was spotted on the Chinese social media, Weibo by a tipster named Smart Pikachu, claiming that OnePlus's parent company Oppo may bring a rebrand version of the Oppo Find N5 Flip. The rebranded version may launch under OnePlus and it is also expected to include a telephoto lens. The inclusion of the telephoto lens could be a great leap for OnePlus and Oppo as no other smartphone brand offers this technology to their clamshell foldable phone.

Additionally, the rumours also discard the claims that Oppo will not be bringing Find N5 Flip due to lower sales and popularity. While the development process might be taking longer than anticipated, we may see Oppo and OnePlus Flip phones launch this year. The tipster also highlighted that Vivo and Oppo are running half a year behind. Therefore, after the OnePlus Open's success, the speculated flip phone may also grab much attention in the foldable market.

Apart from the rumours, Samsung is actively working on its new generation of foldable devices. There are speculations that we may see a foldable “Ultra” as well. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what new foldable devices are coming this year and if OnePlus will announce a clamshell smartphone or not. Also, you must note that these claims are based on rumours and do not provide any surety till the companies make an official announcement.

