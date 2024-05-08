 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8: Summer Heat Event announced, check rewards | Gaming News
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8: Summer Heat Event announced, check rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8: Know about the new Summer Heat Event and its exciting rewards. Also, check the Free Fire redeem codes for today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2024, 08:20 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8
Know how you can get exciting rewards for free with Free Fire codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8: Free Fire recently announced the OB44 update and the Boyaah pass with exciting themed rewards. Now, the game is gradually announcing new events to keep the player hooked to the game. Garena has announced the Free Fire Summer Heat Event which will provide users with new challenges and rewards. If you also want to grab new rewards then know about the Summer Event. Also, check out how you can grab rewards for free with Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8: About Summer Heat Event

The Summer Heat Event will stay live in the game till June 12. The event comes with several thrilling challenges where players will have to fight to earn tokens and redeem them for rewards such as exclusive skins, vouchers, emotes, and more. The game is also providing a female bundle for free just for participating in the Free Fire Summer Heat Event. However, if you want rewards without any hassle and challenges, then know how you can redeem Free Fire codes and grab rewards for free. 

Also read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 7

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8:

FGYUI8PL0OIJUH

YQ2WS3EDRCTYG

BHUNHINKI98UY

HIOO0LKMNBVCX

S45TGHJU7YTFVB

NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX

CDE3E4RFGVBNH

YT65YHBHJIKOLK

M4LPOIUYHGFCXS

DRTT5RE2SQ234R

FVGHY6T5RFVGBH

JI8U7YGHNJKO98

IUJKNBVCSWQ23E

RDFVGHY6TFGHJK

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To start the process, first log in from your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account when redeeming Free Fire codes.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Beware of the malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 6

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 08 May, 08:20 IST
