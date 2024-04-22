 Oppo A3 Pro price in India, full specifications and all details about the newly launched smartphone | Mobile News

Oppo A3 Pro price in India, full specifications and all details about the newly launched smartphone

Oppo A3 Pro, Oppo's latest smartphone, recently launched in China. Let's explore its standout features, pricing, and when can we expect it in India? Read on to find out.

By: HT TECH
Apr 22 2024, 11:50 IST
Oppo A3 Pro packs MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 64MP camera, and fast charging. (Oppo )

Oppo A3 Pro, the latest addition to the Oppo smartphone lineup, debuted in China on April 12, 2024. This new release follows the A2 Pro, which debuted in the country back in 2023. Packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and boasting up to 12GB of RAM, the Oppo A3 Pro promises a smooth user experience. It's built to withstand falls with a 360-degree anti-fall body and carries an IP69 rating for durability.

Oppo A3 Pro: Price and Availability in India

In terms of pricing, the base model of Oppo A3 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage starts at CNY 1999 (about Rs. 23490), while higher configurations like 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB are available for CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,833) and CNY 2499 (approximately Rs. 28781), respectively.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Interested buyers in China can purchase the Oppo A3 Pro from Oppo's online store or JD.com. The handset is available in Azure, Cloud Brocade Powder, and Mountain Blue colours, with a range of finishes to pick from.

The company has not yet disclosed any information about the smartphone's launch in India.

Oppo A3 Pro: Specs and Features

The Oppo A3 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels. Its curved display offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and can reach peak brightness levels of up to 950 nits.

Under the hood, it's powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and comes in two variants: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. Running on Android 14 with ColorOS 14, it supports dual SIM and features a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there's an 8MP selfie camera.

Security-wise, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor, and with its IP68 rating, it's resistant to dust and water. All these features are backed by a hefty 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

As of now, there's no word on when the Oppo A3 Pro will make its way to India, but stay tuned for updates.

First Published Date: 22 Apr, 11:50 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets