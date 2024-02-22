 Wireless USB keyboard set to game drive, top 5 gaming accessories you simply must have | Photos
From Wireless USB keyboard set, game drive to ergonomic chairs, these accessories are essential for gamers seeking optimal performance and comfort. Dive into unparalleled excitement with gear designed to enhance every aspect of your gaming setup.

Updated on: Feb 22 2024, 15:56 IST
WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD with Heatsink
1. WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD with Heatsink: Boost gaming performance with speeds up to 7,300 MB/s and capacities from 1TB to 4TB. Slash load times for competitive edge. Starting at INR 11,411. 
WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive
2. WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive: Expand gaming potential with up to 5TB capacity. Perfect for on-the-go storage. Starting at INR 8,199. 
Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Set
3. Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Set: Blend style and practicality with reliable wireless connection, 12 function keys, and spill resistance. Enhance gaming efficiency within budget. 
Ergonomic Gaming Chair
4. Ergonomic Gaming Chair: Maximize comfort with 180-degree recline and footrest for intense gaming sessions. Customize seat height for personalized experience.(representative image)  (Unsplash)
Gaming Earphones
5. Gaming Earphones: Immerse in rich audio experience with wired in-ear headsets, delivering powerful bass and featuring microphone for complete gaming immersion.(representative image) (Unsplash)
