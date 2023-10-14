Poco M7 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

POCO M7 POCO M7 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹17,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

