Poco F6 smartphone launching soon in India: Check expected specs, features, price, more

The new Poco F6 is launching soon in India. Know what the smartphone has to offer in terms of specs, features, price, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 09 2024, 13:44 IST
Check out the rumoured specs of the upcoming Poco F6. (Poco)

The talks about the upcoming Poco F6 smartphone have been surfacing the internet for quite some time. Now, tipsters speculate that the new Poco F-series will debut in May 2024. With the launch nearing, several leaks about the smartphone have already been shared, giving us an idea about what might be announced at the launch event. The leaks also suggest that the Poco F6 may receive a few upgrades from last year's Poco F5. Know what the Poco F6 has in store for users. 

Also read: List of Poco smartphones that will get Xiaomi's most powerful software update

Poco F6 rumoured specs

According to 91Mobiles reports, the Poco F6 will likely feature a FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno GPU. The Poco F6 may run on a UI based on Android 14 and it may get a 90W fast charging support. Additionally, the upcoming Poco smartphone may support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. In terms of pricing, its predecessor, the Poco F5 was announced with a starting price of  Rs. 23999. Therefore, the new generation may come in a similar price range of under Rs.30000. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Poco C61 sale in India begins

As of now, the launch date of the Poco F6 is yet to be determined by the company. Therefore, take the above-mentioned specs with a pinch of salt as it will be confirmed only when the device is officially announced. So, we will have to wait for the official launch to take place.

Recently, the Poco F6 was also spotted on the BIS certification in India with the model number 2311RK481. This smartphone could also be a rebrand of any Redmi device which was launched in China. Poco has been gaining huge attention in the mid-range market with its unique offerings, now we will have to wait and see what the upcoming F-series smartphone will have in store for the users and what unique features it introduces to the market. 

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 13:44 IST
Tags:
