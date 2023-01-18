 Poco X3 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Poco Phones POCO X3 Pro

    POCO X3 Pro

    POCO X3 Pro is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 5160 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X3 Pro from HT Tech. Buy POCO X3 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35680/heroimage/142411-v3-xiaomi-poco-x3-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35680/images/Design/142411-v3-xiaomi-poco-x3-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35680/images/Design/142411-v3-xiaomi-poco-x3-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35680/images/Design/142411-v3-xiaomi-poco-x3-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35680/images/Design/142411-v3-xiaomi-poco-x3-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    20 MP
    5160 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹18,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5160 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 19,990 M.R.P. ₹23,999
    Buy Now

    POCO X3 Pro Price in India

    POCO X3 Pro price in India starts at Rs.18,999. The lowest price of POCO X3 Pro is Rs.15,999 on amazon.in.

    POCO X3 Pro price in India starts at Rs.18,999. The lowest price of POCO X3 Pro is Rs.15,999 on amazon.in.

    Poco X3 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 5160 mAh
    • 20 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 100 % in 59 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5160 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • F1.79
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • 20 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.4" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Single
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 215 grams
    • 165.3 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 76.8 mm
    • 9.4 mm
    • Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Golden Bronze
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 450 nits
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 84.61 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • April 6, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • X3 Pro
    • POCO
    • Android v11
    • MIUI
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 0.809 W/kg, Body: 0.645 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 640
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • 24.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Up to 110 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 3.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Poco X3 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco X3 Pro in India?

    Poco X3 Pro price in India at 18,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5160 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco X3 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Poco X3 Pro?

    What is the Poco X3 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco X3 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Poco X3 Pro