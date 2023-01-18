Poco X3 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

POCO X3 Pro POCO X3 Pro is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 5160 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X3 Pro from HT Tech. Buy POCO X3 Pro now with free delivery.