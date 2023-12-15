Icon
Home How To This mind-reading AI tool turns thoughts into text! Better than Elon Musk's Neuralink?

This mind-reading AI tool turns thoughts into text! Better than Elon Musk's Neuralink?

Researchers at the University of Technology Sydney have unveiled the world's first mind-reading helmet, translating thoughts into text. A breakthrough for communication and human-machine interaction.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 14:43 IST
Icon
Google shares first glimpse of its fancy new Chicago office; focus is on sustainability and energy efficiency
AI
1/5 In a new plan, Google has announced the opening of a new office in Chicago for which it has shared a magnificent preview and how the construction will take place. The tech giant is planning to build a sustainable office by utilizing clean energy. (Google)
AI
2/5 Google will be redeveloping the Thompson Center for the 21st century office while honouring its iconic structure and relevance, it says. The company will be working with The Prime Group and Capri Investment Group. In a statement, it added,“Chicagoans will soon see construction activity at the site of the Thompson Center, starting with fencing going up around the perimeter early next year.” (Google)
AI
3/5 Google reported that Thompson Center’s signature 17-story, light-filled atrium will not be touched as part of the redesig, however, the covered colonnade at the base will be redeveloped to make the ground floor more lively with food courts, seasonal activations, etc. (Google)
AI
4/5 The Thompson Center connects commuters from Chicago’s South, West and North sides. The redevelopment will not affect communication, additionally, it aims to make a “thriving community destination for all Chicagoans in a revitalized Loop neighborhood.” (REUTERS)
AI
5/5 The new Google Chicago office will focus more on sustainability with the goal to operate on 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030. Therefore, to make the building energy-efficient, the old exterior and interior of the building will be entirely redesigned. Additionally, it will give the building a new look with maximized daylight and view.  (REUTERS)
AI
icon View all Images
Researchers at the University of Technology Sydney have introduced an innovative mind-reading helmet which translates thoughts into text. (Representative image) (Pexels)

We may have read fiction and seen Hollywood movies where some people can read other people's, and pets', thoughts, but now, we have a living example of a tool that actually goes ahead and does it, courtesy artificial intelligence (AI). It is nothing short of a miracle! Researchers at the University of Technology Sydney's GrapheneX-UTS Human-centric Artificial Intelligence Centre have introduced a groundbreaking device, the world's first mind-reading helmet. This portable and non-invasive invention translates silent thoughts into written text, offering a vital means of communication for individuals with conditions hindering speech, such as paralysis or stroke. Additionally, it holds promise for seamless interaction between humans and machines, potentially enhancing control over robots and bionic arms. With AI likely to keep making the kind of progress it is making now, clearly, the sky is the limit as far as this tool is concerned. The participants wore a cap equipped with an electroencephalogram (EEG) to capture brain activity while silently reading texts. The sensors detected thinking moments, recorded brain waves, and utilised an AI model named DeWave to transform these waves into coherent text. A video demonstration showcased a participant thinking a complex message, with the AI accurately rendering the thought into written form.

Encoding Techniques in Brain-To-Text Translation

Director of the GrapheneX-UTS HAI Centre, CT Lin, led the research, highlighting the pioneering nature of the effort. This breakthrough incorporates discrete encoding techniques in brain-to-text translation, pushing the boundaries of neural decoding. The integration with large language models opens new frontiers in neuroscience and AI. You can check out the study here.

Despite challenges, the study achieved a 40% success rate among the 29 participants, with the model demonstrating proficiency in matching verbs. Notably, difficulties arose in precise noun translations, leading to synonyms pairs. However, the model's meaningful results aligning keywords and forming coherent structures indicate its potential. Also read: Utilize the power of generative AI to increase productivity: Know how Google Bard can help

While the EEG signals from the cap result in a noisier output compared to implanted electrodes, the study surpassed previous benchmarks in EEG translation. The researchers emphasised the non-invasive, cost-effective, and easily transportable nature of their technology, distinguishing it from Elon Musk's Neuralink, a brain-chip startup undergoing human trials for paralysis patients.

Musk's Neuralink aims for surgical insertions of brain-computer interface (BCI) implants, initially enabling control of a computer cursor or keyboard through thoughts alone. Musk envisions broader applications, including treating conditions like obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia. However, it has raised multiple ethical concerns as it has reportedly led to harm and even deaths of animals in experiments. The helmet is clearly free of those concerns and rising success rate makes it a big rival for Neuralink.

So, how is this different from the brain implants in Neuralink? No bloodletting in it for sure. This is how it is done.

How it is done

1. Participants silently read passages of text while wearing a helmet

2. It recorded electrical brain activity through their scalp

3. This is done using the old fashioned electroencephalogram (EEG).

4. The EEG wave is segmented into distinct units

5. These then capture specific characteristics and patterns from the human brain. This is done by an AI model called DeWave developed by the researchers.

6. What is does is translate EEG signals into words and sentences.

7. However, this is possible only after learning from large quantities of EEG data.

8. In effect, it incorporates discrete encoding techniques in the brain-to-text translation process and introduces an innovative approach to neural decoding.

Distinguished Professor Lin said, “This research represents a pioneering effort in translating raw EEG waves directly into language, marking a significant breakthrough in the field”. He added, "The integration with large language models is also opening new frontiers in neuroscience and AI."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 14:41 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon