Home TV News Sony announces new BRAVIA X90L TV series

Sony announces new BRAVIA X90L TV series

Sony has just announced its new BRAVIA X90L series which offers vibrant contrast and vivid colours with cognitive processor XR

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 17:39 IST
Sony TV unveils the new BRAVIA XR X90L series
Sony TV unveils the new BRAVIA XR X90L series (Sony India)
Sony TV unveils the new BRAVIA XR X90L series
Sony TV unveils the new BRAVIA XR X90L series (Sony India)

Sony TV has unveiled the new BRAVIA XR X90L series, featuring the next generation Cognitive Processor XR, which takes visual and audio experiences to unprecedented levels. The Cognitive Processor XR, functioning as the brain of the X90L TV, goes beyond conventional AI by thinking like the human brain and comprehending how humans perceive sights and sounds. By dividing the screen into multiple zones and identifying the focal point in the picture, this innovative processor ensures a truly immersive viewing experience.

Specifications

The X90L series is available in screen sizes of 189 cm (75 inches), 165 cm (65 inches), and 140 cm (55 inches). With the combination of the Cognitive Processor XR and Full Array LED panel, the X90L TVs deliver ultra-realistic picture quality with lifelike contrast. Technologies such as XR Contrast Pro Booster, XR Triluminos Pro, and XR Clear Image further enhance the viewing experience by providing deep blacks, intense brightness, and a wider color gamut.

The XR 4K Upscaling and XR Motion Clarity technologies in the X90L series ensure that all content, regardless of its source, maintains smoothness, brightness, and clarity without any blur. This means that viewers can enjoy near-4K quality entertainment even with lower-resolution content.

The X90L series packs the XR sound positioning system using Acoustic Multi-Audio and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling, the sound matches the visuals, creating a captivating and immersive experience. The X90L TVs are equipped with ambient optimization, light sensors, and acoustic auto calibration technologies, ensuring supreme picture and sound quality in any environment.

PlayStation5 feature

For gaming enthusiasts, the X90L series offers the "Perfect for PlayStation 5" feature, with auto HDR tone mapping, auto genre mode, and game menu functionality. These features optimize the gaming experience, reducing input lag and providing smoother and more responsive gameplay.

Google TV feature

Moreover, the X90L series includes Google TV, offering access to a wide range of apps, games, movies, and TV series. It seamlessly integrates with Apple devices through Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Users can also enjoy hands-free voice search capabilities, allowing them to interact with the TV using voice commands.

Other notable features of the X90L series include the BRAVIA CORE movie service, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, all of which contribute to a cinematic and studio-quality entertainment experience.

The X90L TVs feature a minimalist design with a seamless edge bezel, focusing the viewer's attention on the stunning picture. They also come with XR protection PRO, ensuring durability and longevity, and have been designed with environmental sustainability in mind.

With its cutting-edge technology and immersive features, the Sony BRAVIA XR X90L series offers a truly exceptional and captivating viewing experience for consumers.

Price and Availability

You can buy XR-55X90L in Rs.139,990 and XR-65X90L in Rs.179,990 from 26th June 2023 onwards. However, details of XR-75X90L is to be announced soon. This will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India. Irresistible discount on combo purchase of BRAVIA XR range of televisions and PS5 gaming console

Sony is offering a combo offer of BRAVIA televisions with PS5 gaming console. Consumers can avail a special discount of up to 24,000/- on combined purchase of PS5 with any BRAVIA television from the FY23 XR range. This exciting deal starts from 1st July 2023 onwards and is valid until stocks last.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 17:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets