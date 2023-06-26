Sony announces new BRAVIA X90L TV series

Sony TV has unveiled the new BRAVIA XR X90L series, featuring the next generation Cognitive Processor XR, which takes visual and audio experiences to unprecedented levels. The Cognitive Processor XR, functioning as the brain of the X90L TV, goes beyond conventional AI by thinking like the human brain and comprehending how humans perceive sights and sounds. By dividing the screen into multiple zones and identifying the focal point in the picture, this innovative processor ensures a truly immersive viewing experience.

Specifications

The X90L series is available in screen sizes of 189 cm (75 inches), 165 cm (65 inches), and 140 cm (55 inches). With the combination of the Cognitive Processor XR and Full Array LED panel, the X90L TVs deliver ultra-realistic picture quality with lifelike contrast. Technologies such as XR Contrast Pro Booster, XR Triluminos Pro, and XR Clear Image further enhance the viewing experience by providing deep blacks, intense brightness, and a wider color gamut.

The XR 4K Upscaling and XR Motion Clarity technologies in the X90L series ensure that all content, regardless of its source, maintains smoothness, brightness, and clarity without any blur. This means that viewers can enjoy near-4K quality entertainment even with lower-resolution content.

The X90L series packs the XR sound positioning system using Acoustic Multi-Audio and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling, the sound matches the visuals, creating a captivating and immersive experience. The X90L TVs are equipped with ambient optimization, light sensors, and acoustic auto calibration technologies, ensuring supreme picture and sound quality in any environment.

PlayStation5 feature

For gaming enthusiasts, the X90L series offers the "Perfect for PlayStation 5" feature, with auto HDR tone mapping, auto genre mode, and game menu functionality. These features optimize the gaming experience, reducing input lag and providing smoother and more responsive gameplay.

Google TV feature

Moreover, the X90L series includes Google TV, offering access to a wide range of apps, games, movies, and TV series. It seamlessly integrates with Apple devices through Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Users can also enjoy hands-free voice search capabilities, allowing them to interact with the TV using voice commands.

Other notable features of the X90L series include the BRAVIA CORE movie service, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, all of which contribute to a cinematic and studio-quality entertainment experience.

The X90L TVs feature a minimalist design with a seamless edge bezel, focusing the viewer's attention on the stunning picture. They also come with XR protection PRO, ensuring durability and longevity, and have been designed with environmental sustainability in mind.

With its cutting-edge technology and immersive features, the Sony BRAVIA XR X90L series offers a truly exceptional and captivating viewing experience for consumers.

Price and Availability

You can buy XR-55X90L in Rs.139,990 and XR-65X90L in Rs.179,990 from 26th June 2023 onwards. However, details of XR-75X90L is to be announced soon. This will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India. Irresistible discount on combo purchase of BRAVIA XR range of televisions and PS5 gaming console

Sony is offering a combo offer of BRAVIA televisions with PS5 gaming console. Consumers can avail a special discount of up to ₹24,000/- on combined purchase of PS5 with any BRAVIA television from the FY23 XR range. This exciting deal starts from 1st July 2023 onwards and is valid until stocks last.