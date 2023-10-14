Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G90 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 in India is Rs. 12,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 in India is Rs. 12,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 (6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Helio G90

Front Camera 12 MP

Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP

Battery 5500 mAh Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5500 mAh Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation Display Display Type IPS LED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 396 ppi General Launch Date December 4, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Xiaomi Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance RAM 6 GB

Graphics Mali-G76 MC4

Fabrication 12 nm

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Helio G90 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

