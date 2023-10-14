Xiaomi Redmi 11a Sport Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi 11A Sport Xiaomi Redmi 11A Sport is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹11,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 32 GB Display 6.53 inches (16.59 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G85 Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 3 GB See full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 11A Sport Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi 11A Sport in India is Rs. 11,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi 11A Sport base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi 11A Sport in India is Rs. 11,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi 11A Sport base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi 11A Sport (3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage)

Xiaomi Redmi 11a Sport Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 8 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G85

Display 6.53 inches (16.59 cm) Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single Display Display Type IPS LCD

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Pixel Density 269 ppi

Screen Size 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Operating System Android v11

Launch Date October 19, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Xiaomi

Custom UI MIUI Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

NFC No

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance RAM 3 GB

Fabrication 12 nm

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 32 GB

