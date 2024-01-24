 Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G533zw Ln106ws Laptop (core I9 12th Gen/32 Gb/2 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AsusROGStrixScar15G533ZW-LN106WSLaptop(CoreI912thGen/32GB/2TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
AsusROGStrixScar15G533ZW-LN106WSLaptop(CoreI912thGen/32GB/2TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_Capacity_32GB

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZW LN106WS Laptop

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZW LN106WS Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 94,990 in India with Intel Core i9-12900H (12th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZW LN106WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZW LN106WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Off Black
2 TB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZW-LN106WS Laptop (Core I9 12th Gen/32 GB/2 TB SSD/Windows 11/8 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZW LN106WS Laptop in India is Rs. 94,990.  It comes in the following colors: Off Black. The status of Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZW LN106WS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN63HN A Ultrabook
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Space Grey
₹71,990
Check Details
Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G533zw Ln106ws Laptop Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn63hn A Ultrabook

Acer Aspire 7 A715 51G Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Charcoal Black
₹69,990
Check Details
Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G533zw Ln106ws Laptop Acer Aspire 7 A715 51g Laptop

Acer Swift X Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Steel Gray
₹94,999
Check Details
Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G533zw Ln106ws Laptop Acer Swift X Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming FX506HCB HN225T Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Graphite Black
₹79,939
Check Details
Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G533zw Ln106ws Laptop Asus Tuf Gaming Fx506hcb Hn225t Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11

SSD Capacity

2 TB

Processor

Intel Core i9-12900H

Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G533zw Ln106ws Laptop (core I9 12th Gen/32 Gb/2 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G533zw Ln106ws Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    90 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Battery life

    10 Hrs

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    188 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    240 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1440 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Anti-glare display

  • Weight

    2.30 Kg weight

  • Thickness

    27 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 11

  • Colour

    Off Black

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    354 x 259 x 27 mm

  • Model

    G533ZW-LN106WS

  • Capacity

    32 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • RAM speed

    1460 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Speakers

    Dolby Atmos-powered speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    Hi-Resolution audio

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in array microphone

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, External Camera 1080p, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Processor

    Intel Core i9-12900H (12th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    4.8 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    8 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    RGB Keyboard

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    2 TB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZW LN106WS Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZW LN106WS Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G533zw Ln106ws Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender