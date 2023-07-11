Lenovo Thinkpad E14 (20t6s00d00) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20T6S00D00 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20T6S00D00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 79,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4700U Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹79,990 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4700U SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.6 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 20t6s00d00 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 3 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W Display Details Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) General Information Operating System Type 64-bit

Brand Lenovo

Weight 1.6 Kg weight

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Model E14 (20T6S00D00)

Colour Black Memory Capacity 16 GB

RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1

Memory Layout 1x16 Gigabyte

RAM speed 3200 Mhz Multimedia Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Webcam Yes

Audio Solution Harman Kardon

Video Recording 720p HD

Sound Technologies Dolby Audio

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Inbuilt Microphone Yes Networking Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 6

Bluetooth Version 5.0

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Processor AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4700U

Clockspeed 4.0 Ghz

Graphic Processor AMD Radeon Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard Ports Ethernet Ports 1

USB 2.0 slots 1

Headphone Jack Yes

Usb Type C 1

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

Not sure which

laptop to buy?