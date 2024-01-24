 Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga401ihr Hz070ts Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/8 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Home Laptops in India Asus Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR HZ070TS Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR HZ070TS Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR HZ070TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 76,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800HS Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR HZ070TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR HZ070TS Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
AsusROGZephyrusG14GA401IHR-HZ070TSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_Capacity_8GB
AsusROGZephyrusG14GA401IHR-HZ070TSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P147812/heroimage/asus-ga401ihr-hz070ts-147812-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusROGZephyrusG14GA401IHR-HZ070TSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_2
1/3 AsusROGZephyrusG14GA401IHR-HZ070TSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_Capacity_8GB
2/3 AsusROGZephyrusG14GA401IHR-HZ070TSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)"
View all Images 3/3 AsusROGZephyrusG14GA401IHR-HZ070TSLaptop(AMDOctaCoreRyzen7/8GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_2"
Key Specs
₹76,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800HS
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.6 Kg weight
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR HZ070TS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR HZ070TS Laptop in India is Rs. 76,990.  It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR-HZ070TS Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/8 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)

(1 TB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga401ihr Hz070ts Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 180 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD 16:9 anti-glare sRGB: 100% Adobe: 75.35 Percentage IPS-level Display
  • LED
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 157 ppi
  • 144 Hz
General Information
  • 1.6 Kg weight
  • 64-bit
  • Asus
  • Grey
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
  • GA401IHR-HZ070TS
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 324 x 220 x 17.9 mm
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • Built-in Array Microphone
  • 2x 2.5W speaker with Smart Amp Technology
Networking
  • 6
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 2.9 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • 4 GB
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800HS
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Asus

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
25% OFF
24% OFF
Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ322WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
19% OFF
Asus VivoBook S14 S3402ZA LY522WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
Asus Laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR HZ070TS Laptop Competitors

22% OFF
Acer Swift 5 SF514 52T 864F NX GU4SI 005
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
25% OFF
HP Omen 15 dc1093tx 7NM78PA
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
38% OFF
MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR 1617IN Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
22% OFF
HP Victus 16 e0162AX 4N0W7PA Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 16.1 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR HZ070TS Laptop News

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED launched with focus on AI, innovation, design, and sustainability

24 Jan 2024
ASUS VivoBook 15

Budget laptops that are affordable and FAST: Under Rs. 30,000, check these HP, Xiaomi, Infinix laptops

22 Aug 2022
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED

ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14, VivoBook 16X launched today; Check pricing, specs

22 Aug 2022
Asus

Asus just launched a gaming TABLET that can play GTA 5 easily! This is what it costs in India

22 Aug 2022
Asus Vivobook S14

Asus Vivobook S14 (S3402) review: Dazzling Entertainment system

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga401ihr Hz070ts Laptop