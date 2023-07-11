Dell Inspiron 15 5590 (c583503win8) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 5590 C583503WIN8 Laptop Dell Inspiron 15 5590 C583503WIN8 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 65,000 in India with Intel Core i5 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Dell Inspiron 15 5590 C583503win8 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Touchscreen No

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Type LED

Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display General Information Model 15 5590 (C583503WIN8)

Brand Dell

Colour Silver

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Operating System Type 64-bit Memory RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1

Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

Capacity 8 GB Multimedia Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Video Recording 720p HD

Webcam Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone Networking Bluetooth Version 4.0

Wi-Fi Version 4

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Processor Intel Core i5 (10th Gen) Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard Ports Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes

USB 3.0 slots 2

Usb Type C 1 Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

