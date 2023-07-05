Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga401qc K2188ws Laptop Price in India(05 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QC K2188WS Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QC K2188WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 107,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-5800HS Processor and 16 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QC K2188WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QC K2188WS Laptop now with free delivery.