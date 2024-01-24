 Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx517zm Hn041ws Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM HN041WS Laptop

Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM HN041WS Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 80,789 in India with intel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM HN041WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM HN041WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM-HN041WS Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM HN041WS Laptop in India is Rs. 80,789. It comes in the following colors: Off Black. The status of Asus TUF Dash F15 FX517ZM HN041WS Laptop is Out of Stock.

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

intel Core i7-12650H

Asus Tuf Dash F15 Fx517zm Hn041ws Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery life

    8 Hrs

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Features

    FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 250nits 144Hz refresh rate vIPS-level anti-glare plane Adaptive-Sync

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11

  • Model

    FX517ZM-HN041WS

  • Thickness

    20 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Colour

    Off Black

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    354 x 251 x 20 mm

  • Weight

    2 Kg weight

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Speakers

    2-Speaker System

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphones

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Clockspeed

    2.3 Ghz

  • Processor

    intel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Keyboard

    chiclet keyboard with MUX switch

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    4

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
