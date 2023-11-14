Phones under 70000: From Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to iPhone 13, 5 premium handsets to pick from

Phones under 70000: Are you fond of premium smartphones? These phones not only provide you top quality performance, but also an immersive user experience. From chip, to camera to display, everything in a premium smartphone will surprise you with its output. So, if you have a big budget, but cannot decide which premium smartphone to buy, do not worry as we have made a list of 5 phones under 70000. It includes the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Apple iPhone 13, OnePlus 11 5G, and more. Let's delve into the specifications and prices of these smartphones:

Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering stunning visuals. Cinematic mode enhances video recording with a shallow depth of field. Its advanced dual-camera system includes 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras, with features like Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and Night mode. The 12MP TrueDepth front camera excels in low light, supporting Night mode. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. This premium smartphone is priced at Rs.59900.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B09G9BL5CP-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 comes with a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP Main Camera, 48MP Ultrawide Camera, and 32MP Telephoto lens. It has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED QHD Display. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13 and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. It offers 16GB RAM and 256GB storage along with a 5000mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging. This smartphone is priced at Rs. 61999.

B0BQJLVSC2-2

iQOO 11 5G

The iQOO 11 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. Its 2K E6 AMOLED display offers impressive visuals with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness. It boasts a 120W FlashCharge and it charges 50% in 8 mins and 100% in 25 mins. The V2 Intelligent Display Chip enhances gaming and photography, supporting higher frame rates. It comes with a 50MP GN5 sensor that improves autofocus. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.61999.

B07WHQLR7G-3

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G features a 12MP + 50MP + 8MP rear camera and a 10MP front camera. With a 4500mAh battery, it promises powerful performance. This smartphone runs on Android 13 and it offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Priced at Rs.69999.

B0CJXPYJC3-4

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The OnePlus 10 Pro boasts a powerful camera setup with a 48MP Main Camera, 50MP Ultra-wide angle camera, and 8MP Telephoto lens. Its 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display ensures a stunning visual experience. Running Oxygen OS based on Android 12 and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it features a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging. This smartphone is priced at Rs.66999.

B09V2LX1R4-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!