 OpenAI former executive shares why ‘human employees’ will always be needed in the age of AI | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News OpenAI former executive shares why ‘human employees’ will always be needed in the age of AI

OpenAI former executive shares why ‘human employees’ will always be needed in the age of AI

Former OpenAI executive Zack Kass highlights the importance of human qualities like courage, vision, wisdom, and empathy in securing jobs amidst the rise of AI.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2024, 17:53 IST
Icon
OpenAI former executive shares why ‘human employees’ will always be needed in the age of AI
Zack Kass underscores the enduring value of human qualities in an AI-driven world. (AFP)
OpenAI former executive shares why ‘human employees’ will always be needed in the age of AI
Zack Kass underscores the enduring value of human qualities in an AI-driven world. (AFP)

Products included in this article

8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Black
(1,185)
₹73,100 ₹79,900
Buy now 10% OFF
Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) - Midnight
(4,971)
₹62,800 ₹69,900
Buy now

In an era dominated by artificial intelligence (AI), employees globally are grappling with the uncertainty of job security. Zack Kass, an AI futurist and former executive at OpenAI, sheds light on four indispensable human qualities that could safeguard employment amidst this technological surge.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Black 4.5/5 ₹ 73,100
Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) - Midnight 4.5/5 ₹ 62,800
B0CHX1W1XY-1

The Irreplaceable Human Touch

While AI can automate various tasks, it cannot replicate human attributes such as courage, vision, wisdom, and empathy. Kass firmly believes that these qualities will distinguish workers in an AI-driven landscape. In a world where efficiency is automated, the human touch remains irreplaceable.

Also read: Apple has different plan for AI in iPhones which may make Samsung to ‘rethink' its Galaxy AI- Details

Embracing the Human Side

Kass underscores the significance of 'likability' in professional settings. He suggests that employers will value lawyers not merely for their speed but for their unique problem-solving abilities. Being a collaborator and someone others naturally want to work with will be crucial. In essence, embracing what makes us distinctly human can be a competitive advantage in the evolving job market.

B0BDHX8Z63-2

The Business Case for Human Connection

Studies indicate that AI could serve as an equaliser in the workplace. Kass advises employees to concentrate on honing their personal strengths. Research also suggests that a cohesive and friendly workforce can boost company profits. Employees with strong interpersonal relationships at work are more likely to remain committed, productive, and content.

As AI continues to reshape the job landscape, focusing on and cultivating our unique human qualities can be the key to job security and success. Embracing courage, vision, wisdom, and empathy not only preserves our place in the workforce but also enhances our overall professional value.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 17:52 IST
Trending: apple announces special event themed ‘let loose’: here's how to watch and what to expect bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ipad air 2024 launch: better camera, mini-led display and what more to expect from apple apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across india after apple saket, bkc- check locations and all details how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window how to hide your instagram online status from others google releases android 15 beta 1.1- update your smartphone to fix performance issues windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them samsung galaxy s23 fe gets galaxy ai features with one ui 6.1 update- all details google to launch a new ‘anti-virus’ system for apps, reveals android 15 beta release
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game
GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24: Chance to get 100% bonus diamonds
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 24: Know how to win every battle with ease
GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details
GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details

Best Deals For You

oneplus 256 GB smartphones
Top 7 Oneplus 256 GB smartphones: Unleashing power and storage
iPhone 15
Croma announces Everything Apple Campaign; Check offers on iPhone 15, Macbook Air and more
Lenovo
Lenovo unveils AI-powered gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro Series takes center stage
best laptop under rs 60000
10 Best laptop under 60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
best smartwatch brands
Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets