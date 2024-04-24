OpenAI former executive shares why ‘human employees’ will always be needed in the age of AI
Former OpenAI executive Zack Kass highlights the importance of human qualities like courage, vision, wisdom, and empathy in securing jobs amidst the rise of AI.
In an era dominated by artificial intelligence (AI), employees globally are grappling with the uncertainty of job security. Zack Kass, an AI futurist and former executive at OpenAI, sheds light on four indispensable human qualities that could safeguard employment amidst this technological surge.
The Irreplaceable Human Touch
While AI can automate various tasks, it cannot replicate human attributes such as courage, vision, wisdom, and empathy. Kass firmly believes that these qualities will distinguish workers in an AI-driven landscape. In a world where efficiency is automated, the human touch remains irreplaceable.
Embracing the Human Side
Kass underscores the significance of 'likability' in professional settings. He suggests that employers will value lawyers not merely for their speed but for their unique problem-solving abilities. Being a collaborator and someone others naturally want to work with will be crucial. In essence, embracing what makes us distinctly human can be a competitive advantage in the evolving job market.
The Business Case for Human Connection
Studies indicate that AI could serve as an equaliser in the workplace. Kass advises employees to concentrate on honing their personal strengths. Research also suggests that a cohesive and friendly workforce can boost company profits. Employees with strong interpersonal relationships at work are more likely to remain committed, productive, and content.
As AI continues to reshape the job landscape, focusing on and cultivating our unique human qualities can be the key to job security and success. Embracing courage, vision, wisdom, and empathy not only preserves our place in the workforce but also enhances our overall professional value.
