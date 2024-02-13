 Valentine's Day gift guide: From Canon PowerShot V10 to Canon EOS R100, capture love with creativity | Photos
Ignite the spark of creativity this Valentine's Day with Canon's selection of heartfelt gifts, perfect for photography enthusiasts, tech lovers, and DIY enthusiasts. From compact cameras for seamless vlogging to versatile printers for endless customization, gift complete solutions to your loved one.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 13 2024, 10:55 IST
Capture Every Moment
1. Capture Every Moment: Canon presents the Canon PowerShot V10, a compact camera that delivers high-quality footage with vibrant colors, even in low light. With its lightweight design and integrated stand, it's perfect for vlogging and live streaming on platforms like Facebook and YouTube, making it a versatile choice for content creators. It is priced at INR 39,995. 

Compact Excellence
2. Compact Excellence: Enter the world of mirrorless photography with the Canon EOS R100, offering premium image quality in a compact and lightweight body. With features like Eye Detection AF and 4K video recording, it's ideal for both photography and videography enthusiasts. It is priced at INR 64,995. 
Effortless Content Creation
3. Effortless Content Creation: The Canon EOS R50 is designed for effortless vlogging and content creation, boasting a lightweight build and impressive features like 4K video recording and burst shooting at up to 15 frames per second. Perfect for those who are always on the move but still demand exceptional quality. It is priced at INR 75,995. 
Creativity Unchained
4. Creativity Unchained: For DIY enthusiasts and home-based professionals, Canon offers printers like the PIXMA G1730 and PIXMA G2770. These printers combine low-cost printing with easy operation and maintenance, allowing users to unleash their creativity with endless customization and personalized projects. Prices start at INR 10,325 for the PIXMA G1730 and INR 15,840 for the PIXMA G2770. 
Cost-Efficient Printing
5. Cost-Efficient Printing: With refillable ink tanks and high-performance capabilities, Canon printers like the PIXMA G1730 and PIXMA G2770 offer cost-efficient printing solutions for various DIY projects and artistic endeavors. Users can enjoy high-quality prints without worrying about ink running out, thanks to the printers' refillable ink tanks and low-cost maintenance. Prices start at INR 10,325. 
