Asus Tuf Gaming A17 Fa777rm Hx019w Laptop Fa777rm Hx019w Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

 Asus Tuf Gaming A17 Fa777rm Hx019w Laptop Fa777rm Hx019w Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews

    Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 115,890 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-6800H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM HX019W Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹115,890
    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-6800H
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.60 Kg
    Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM-HX019W Laptop FA777RM-HX019W Price in India

    Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM-HX019W Laptop FA777RM-HX019W price in India starts at Rs.115,890. The lowest price of Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA777RM-HX019W Laptop FA777RM-HX019W is Rs.115,000 on amazon.in which is available in Jaeger Gray colour.

    Asus Tuf Gaming A17 Fa777rm Hx019w Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 17.3" (43.94 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 10 Hrs
    • 4 Cell
    • 10 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 90 W
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • FHD, Value IPS-level (Brightness 250, NTSC 45%, SRGB 62.50%)
    • 144 Hz
    • 127 ppi
    • No
    • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    General Information
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 2.60 Kg
    • 229 x 254 x 24.4  mm
    • Jaeger Gray
    • FA777RM-HX019W
    • 64-bit
    • Asus
    Memory
    • 16 GB
    • 2
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    • 32 GB
    • DDR5
    • DDR5
    Multimedia
    • Built-in array microphone
    • 720
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dual Speakers
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.2
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
    • 4.7 Ghz
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7-6800H
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
    • 6 GB
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard RGB
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Tuf Gaming A17 Fa777rm Hx019w Laptop