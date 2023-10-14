 Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn93hn/a Ultrabook (apple M1/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/macos Big Sur) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Big Sur laptop, available price is Rs 78,568 in India with Apple M1 Processor , 15 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹78,568
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Apple M1
256 GB
macOS Big Sur
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.29 Kg weight (Light-weight)
15 Hrs
₹69,990 M.R.P. ₹99,900
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 78,568.  At Amazon, the Apple MacBook Air M1 ...Read More

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 78,568.  At Amazon, the Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN93HN A Ultrabook can be purchased for Rs. 69,990.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn93hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery
  • 15 Hrs
  • Li-Po
  • 30 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 227 ppi
  • No
  • Quad LED Backlit IPS Display (227 PPI 400 nits Brightness Wide Colour (P3) True Tone Technology)
  • LED
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
General Information
  • 10.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Apple
  • 1.29 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • macOS Big Sur
  • Silver
  • 304.1 x 212.4 x 10.9 mm
  • M1 MGN93HN/A
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Three-mic Array with Directional Beamforming
  • Wide Stereo Sound, Support for Dolby Atmos Playback
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 5.0
  • Yes
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Apple M1
Peripherals
  • No
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Magic Keyboard
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro MPHF3HN A Ultrabook
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM null,14.2 Inches (36.07 cm) Display Size)
₹ 229,990
₹ 102,990
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN63HN A Ultrabook
(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
₹ 69,990
₹99,900
Apple MacBook Pro M1 Max MK1A3HN A Ultrabook
(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM null,16.2 Inches (41.15 cm) Display Size)
₹ 296,994
HP Envy 14 13 aq1019tx 8JU73PA
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
₹ 79,890
MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR 1617IN Laptop
(256 GB SSD1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹ 79,990
HP Pavilion 15 EG2036TU 6D4K8PA
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹ 71,990
HP Pavilion Plus 14 eh0025TU 6H2F4PA
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹ 73,990
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15IAH7 82S900KQIN Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹ 66,500
₹79,990
Dell Inspiron 14 5410
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹ 77,499
HP Pavilion 15 cx0140tx 4QM25PA Laptop
(1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹ 69,990
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 82EY0078IN Laptop
(256 SSD1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹ 69,990
HP Envy X360 13 ay1065AU 6H8V9PA Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
₹ 82,119
MacBook Air 2020
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Grab Apple MacBook Air M1 with a massive discount!
09 Oct 2023
