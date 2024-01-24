 Asus Vivobook 15 X540ua Gq284t Laptop (core I3 6th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus VivoBook 15 X540UA GQ284T Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X540UA GQ284T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 X540UA GQ284T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 X540UA GQ284T Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Key Specs
₹29,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
2 Kg weight
Asus VivoBook 15 X540UA GQ284T Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook 15 X540UA GQ284T Laptop in India is Rs. 29,990.  At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook 15 X540UA GQ284T Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 27,300.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Asus Vivobook 15 X540ua Gq284t Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    33 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

Display Details

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    100 ppi

  • Display Features

    HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare Display

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    1366 x 768 Pixels

General Information

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Model

    X540UA-GQ284T

  • Thickness

    27.2 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    381 x 252 x 27.2 mm

  • Colour

    Black

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Weight

    2 Kg weight

Memory

  • Capacity

    6 GB

  • RAM speed

    1600 Mhz

  • Expandable Memory

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR3

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

Multimedia

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Sound Technologies

    ASUS SonicMaster Technology

Networking

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi Format SD Media Card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD 520

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-6006U (6th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.0 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Optical Drive

    Super Multi DVD R/W Writer

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

Ports

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

Storage

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB
    Asus Vivobook 15 X540ua Gq284t Laptop