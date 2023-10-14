 Infinix Inbook X1 Slim Xl21 Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11/128 Mb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। infinix Laptop
Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop

Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen) Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹34,999
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.24 Kg weight (Light-weight)
11 Hrs
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop in India is Rs. 34,999.  It comes in the following colors: Starfall Grey.

The starting price for the Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop in India is Rs. 34,999.  It comes in the following colors: Starfall Grey.

Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop (Core I3 10th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11/128 MB)

(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR4X,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Infinix Inbook X1 Slim Xl21 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • 11 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • Yes
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 60 Hz
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • FHD IPS Display (300nits Peak Brightness 100% sRGB NTSC 72%
  • 300 nits
  • 157 ppi
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • 323.3 x 211.1 x 14.8 mm
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 14.8 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Starfall Grey
  • INBook X1 Slim XL21
  • Infinix
  • 1.24 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • 4266 Mhz
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR4X
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • DTS Audio Processing
  • Built In Dual Digital Array Microphone
  • Yes
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 5.1
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 1.2 Ghz
  • Intel UHD
  • Intel Core i3-1005G1 (10th Gen)
  • 128 MB
  • 4
Peripherals
  • No
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • 2
Storage
  • 256 GB
