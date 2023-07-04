 Asus Vivobook Pro 14x Oled M7400qe Km046ts Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QE KM046TS Laptop

Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QE KM046TS Laptop

Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QE KM046TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 101,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9-5900HX Processor , 12 Hrs Battery and 8 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QE KM046TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Pro 14X OLED M7400QE KM046TS Laptop now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
AsusVivoBookPro14XOLEDM7400QE-KM046TSLaptop_BatteryLife_12Hrs
AsusVivoBookPro14XOLEDM7400QE-KM046TSLaptop_Capacity_8GB
AsusVivoBookPro14XOLEDM7400QE-KM046TSLaptop_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P149872/heroimage/asus-m7400qe-km046ts-149872-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBookPro14XOLEDM7400QE-KM046TSLaptop_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P149872/heroimage/asus-m7400qe-km046ts-149872-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBookPro14XOLEDM7400QE-KM046TSLaptop_4
AsusVivoBookPro14XOLEDM7400QE-KM046TSLaptop_BatteryLife_12Hrs
AsusVivoBookPro14XOLEDM7400QE-KM046TSLaptop_Capacity_8GB"
AsusVivoBookPro14XOLEDM7400QE-KM046TSLaptop_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)"
AsusVivoBookPro14XOLEDM7400QE-KM046TSLaptop_3"
AsusVivoBookPro14XOLEDM7400QE-KM046TSLaptop_4"
Key Specs
₹101,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9-5900HX
1 TB
8 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 10 Home Basic
2880 x 1800 Pixels
1.45 Kg weight (Light-weight)
12 Hrs
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹101,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9-5900HX
1 TB
8 GB DDR4
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 112,990 M.R.P. ₹149,990
Buy Now

Asus Laptops Prices in India

Asus laptops price in India starts from Rs.13,890. HT Tech has 1,755 Asus Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

Asus laptops price in India starts from Rs.13,890. HT Tech has 1,755 Asus Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Asus Vivobook Pro 14x Oled M7400qe Km046ts Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2880 x 1800 px
Battery
  • 12 Hrs
  • 120 W
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • No
  • 2.8k OLED (600nits peak brightness 100% DCI-P3 color gamut)
  • 90 Hz
  • 243 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • OLED
  • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
General Information
  • Asus
  • 64-bit
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 1.45 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • M7400QE-KM046TS
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 317.4 x 228.5 x 17.9  mm
  • Black
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • DDR4
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 8 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-in Speaker
  • Yes
  • 720
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 5.0
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • 4 GB
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9-5900HX
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • No
  • Chiclet Keyboard RGB
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Latest Videos

View all
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
YouTube Stories To Be Discontinued
YouTube Stories To Be Discontinued
04 Jun 2023
Apple enhances AirPods software features
Apple enhances AirPods software features announced during WWDC 2023
06 Jun 2023
Asmi Jain is one of the winners of the Apple WWDC23 Swift Student challenge.
Indian Student Asmi Jain Triumphs in Apple Swift Student Challenge
04 Jun 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
WhatsApp Companion Mode is now available for iOS users.
WhatsApp's Multi-iOS Device Linking Takes Flight
04 Jun 2023
Apple has unveiled new changes for the Safari browser.
WWDC 2023: Apple adds new features to Safari; Check them here
06 Jun 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Laptops By Brand

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Asus Vivobook Pro 14x Oled M7400qe Km046ts Laptop