Dell Vostro 14 3401 (d552163win9be) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Vostro 14 3401 D552163WIN9BE Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 42,290 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Vostro 14 3401 D552163WIN9BE Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Vostro 14 3401 D552163WIN9BE Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 13 January 2024
Key Specs
₹42,290
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.58 Kg weight
10 Hrs
Dell Vostro 14 3401 D552163WIN9BE Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Dell Vostro 14 3401 D552163WIN9BE Laptop in India is Rs. 42,290.  At Amazon, the Dell Vostro 14 3401 D552163WIN9BE Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 38,990.  It comes in the following colors: Accent Black.

20% off

Dell Vostro 14 3401 D552163win9be Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
  • 10 Hrs
Display Details
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti Glare Display
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 157 ppi
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • LED
General Information
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
  • Dell
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 1.58 Kg weight
  • 64-bit
  • 329 x 240 x 20 mm
  • 14 3401 (D552163WIN9BE)
  • Accent Black
Memory
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 4 GB
  • 2666 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Waves Maxx Audio Pro
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
  • No
Networking
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 4.1
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader (3-in-1)
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
  • Intel UHD
Peripherals
  • No
  • English International Non Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
Ports
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 5400 RPM
  • 256 GB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
    Dell Vostro 14 3401 D552163win9be Laptop