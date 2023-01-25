 Forme A3 Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Forme A3

    Forme A3 is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Forme A3 from HT Tech. Buy Forme A3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33696/heroimage/133773-v1-forme-a3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33696/images/Design/133773-v1-forme-a3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    ₹ 999 M.R.P. ₹1,499
    Forme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.550. HT Tech has 127 Forme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Forme A3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2500 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • TFT
    General
    • Forme
    • A3
    • April 19, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Triple SIM, GSM+GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • GSM: 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    Smart TV Features
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Forme A3