Icon
Home Gaming News 8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list

8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list

The leaked source code of GTA 5 included details of 8 canceled single-player DLCs, shedding light on what could've been for fans. Know all the 8 cancelled GTA 5 DLC.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 28 2023, 15:44 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
icon View all Images
Rockstar Games cancelled 8 single-player DLCs of GTA 5, a recent leak has revealed. (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA 5 is Rockstar Games' open-world action-adventure and is the 7th main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. Players can carry out a number of nefarious activities such as planning heists, robbing people, and stealing cars, alongside following the main storyline. Due to its massive scale, amazing mechanics, and variety of activities, GTA 5 has become the second best-selling video game of all time, with 175 million copies shipped. In the last few years, several major updates have been rolled out, but they have all focused on GTA Online, the multiplayer mode within GTA 5. However, the recent GTA 5 source code leak has revealed that Rockstar Games initially planned as many as 8 single-player DLCs for the game! However, they were all killed off!

GTA 5 leaked DLCs

On December 24, the entire source code of GTA 5 was dumped online. This was perhaps a move protesting the sentencing of Arion Kurtaj, a GTA 6 hacker and a member of the Lapsus$ gang who was sentenced to life in hospital prison. The leak also included Python code from GTA 6 as well as files from Bully 2, the cancelled sequel to 2006's Bully. While both of them shed light on what could've been, the most shock came from the cancelled single-player DLCs of GTA 5.

As per the leak, Rockstar Games had planned as many as 8 single-player DLCs for GTA 5, including:

1. SP Assassination Pack

2. SP Manhunt Pack

3. SP Norman Pack

4. Agent Trevor

5. Relationship Pack

6. Enterprise Pack

7. Prologue DLC

8. LibertyV DLC

What could the DLCs be about?

Judging by the DLC names, it is possible that one of them might have included Trevor becoming some sort of an agent. Meanwhile, the ‘SP Manhunt Pack' could be an ode to ManHunt, Rockstar's horror video game series. The LibertyV DLC could potentially have taken us back to Liberty City, the world of GTA 4, and provide some build-up to the events of GTA 5. However, what the DLCs would have offered in reality, we will never know.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Dec, 15:38 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon