8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list

Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA 5 is Rockstar Games' open-world action-adventure and is the 7th main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. Players can carry out a number of nefarious activities such as planning heists, robbing people, and stealing cars, alongside following the main storyline. Due to its massive scale, amazing mechanics, and variety of activities, GTA 5 has become the second best-selling video game of all time, with 175 million copies shipped. In the last few years, several major updates have been rolled out, but they have all focused on GTA Online, the multiplayer mode within GTA 5. However, the recent GTA 5 source code leak has revealed that Rockstar Games initially planned as many as 8 single-player DLCs for the game! However, they were all killed off!

GTA 5 leaked DLCs

On December 24, the entire source code of GTA 5 was dumped online. This was perhaps a move protesting the sentencing of Arion Kurtaj, a GTA 6 hacker and a member of the Lapsus$ gang who was sentenced to life in hospital prison. The leak also included Python code from GTA 6 as well as files from Bully 2, the cancelled sequel to 2006's Bully. While both of them shed light on what could've been, the most shock came from the cancelled single-player DLCs of GTA 5.

As per the leak, Rockstar Games had planned as many as 8 single-player DLCs for GTA 5, including:

1. SP Assassination Pack

2. SP Manhunt Pack

3. SP Norman Pack

4. Agent Trevor

5. Relationship Pack

6. Enterprise Pack

7. Prologue DLC

8. LibertyV DLC

What could the DLCs be about?

Judging by the DLC names, it is possible that one of them might have included Trevor becoming some sort of an agent. Meanwhile, the ‘SP Manhunt Pack' could be an ode to ManHunt, Rockstar's horror video game series. The LibertyV DLC could potentially have taken us back to Liberty City, the world of GTA 4, and provide some build-up to the events of GTA 5. However, what the DLCs would have offered in reality, we will never know.