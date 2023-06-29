Home Gaming News Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

The BGMI ban has been lifted and gamers have flocked to the game. However, there are certain changes in the game and gamers may want to check other similar battle royale games. So, here is a list of 5 BGMI alternatives for 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 17:42 IST
The BGMI ban has been lifted and gamers have flocked to the game. However, there are certain changes in the game that may be disappointing and gamers may want to check out other similar battle royale games. But do remember that though BGMI may have made a comeback, it is still under scrutiny and the government will be looking at its performance. In fact, the ban on BGMI has been lifted for a 3-month period only and the government will take a decision thereafter. So, here is a list of 5 BGMI alternatives that you should try out in 2023.

5 BGMI alternatives

Garena Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max is the higher version of Garena Free Fire, which was earlier banned by the Indian government. However, the game requires a strong processor to handle the game as it has a better graphic version and features that give an enhanced gaming experience.

It has a similar gaming mechanism as BGMI, so it will not take long for you to get acquainted with the game. It has different maps, player abilities, and game modes that make the game exciting.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty was one of the most popular games after the BGMI ban, since then, the creators have brought various events, updates, and modes that are very attractive.

It provides a top-notch gameplay experience with its immersive graphics and it can be a perfect BGMI alternative. Gaming enthusiasts praise its new maps, making the game fun and attractive.

PUBG New State

PUBG New State can be the best BGMI alternative as it is identical in many ways. Karfton has created both BGMI and the New State for its Indian users.

The game is powered by global illumination technology that ensures the best graphical quality. Due to its realistic artwork, it offers a real-time gaming experience.

Super Mecha Champions

This game is another BGMI alternative that you can opt to experience cutting-edge graphics and a new futuristic world that will keep you hooked. You can get the best weapons and vehicles that will totally enhance your gaming experience.

FOG - MOBA Battle Royale Game

FOG is the combination of MOBA genres and battle royale, making it another competitive BGMI alternative. This combination makes the game very entertaining. However, the game involves 20 players per match instead of 100.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 17:42 IST
