 GTA 6 launch: Bad news! Know what just happened to Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6 launch: Some Take-Two data is hinting at a potential delay and it has sparked immense speculation among the fandom.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 10 2024, 16:59 IST
The GTA 6 launch window narrows as financial data suggests a potential delay. (Rockstar Games)

Just when fans thought Rockstar's much-anticipated GTA 6 launch may be edging closer, a recent financial insight suggests a more defined timeframe for its arrival. The sequel to the wildly successful GTA 5 was formally acknowledged by Rockstar as being in development, accompanied by a tempting glimpse in the form of the first trailer unveiled in December 2023. However, since then, details have remained scarce, with only cryptic hints offered within the video. And now some parent company Take-Two Interactive Software data is suggesting a delay in GTA 6 launch.

Financial Forecast Indicates Potential Shift

Recent revelations from Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, shed light on potential developments. During an earnings meeting, as reported by GameSpot and transcribed by Seeking Alpha, Take-Two revised its revenue forecast for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25), lowering it from $8 billion to $7 billion. While the CFO, Lainie Goldstein, did not directly address this adjustment, it's notable that this figure is lower than previously discussed in a 2023 earnings meeting.

Implications of Take-Two's Revised Forecast

The initial $8 billion forecast for FY25 suggested a likely release window for GTA 6 within that period, considering the substantial revenue the title is expected to generate. However, the $1 billion reduction in forecasted revenue for FY25 hints at a potential delay. Speculation from GameSpot suggests that GTA 6 may have been postponed to FY26, indicating a release after April 1, 2025.

The purported delay may not necessarily entail a shift to a different fiscal year but rather a slight extension within FY25. If accurate, this adjustment could offset the $1 billion reduction while still aligning with the $7 billion forecast outlined in the recent earnings call. Consequently, if Take-Two's forecast holds true and the speculated delay materialises, it implies a deferral of revenue rather than a financial setback.

Despite these financial indicators, Rockstar and Take-Two have refrained from disclosing a specific release window or date for GTA 6. Goldstein noted during the earnings call that revenue forecasts are subject to ongoing adjustments as part of the budgeting process. Consequently, further details on the game's release timeline are likely to emerge gradually. Nonetheless, anticipation remains high for GTA 6's eventual arrival in 2025, whether it falls within FY25 or extends into FY26.

First Published Date: 10 Feb, 16:59 IST
