 GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game

Rockstar Games is preparing to release GTA 6 in 2025, a highly anticipated open-world action-adventure game set in Vice City's state of Leonida. Here's everything we know about GTA 6 so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 21 2024, 12:52 IST
GTA 6 is confirmed to be set in Vice City. Know details. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is gearing up for the launch of its next big game in 2025. Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 is an upcoming open-world action-adventure video game and a sequel to 2013's GTA 5. The GTA 6 trailer premiered last year and broke the record for most views in 24 hours for a non-music video. While it gave us the first glimpse into the world of GTA 6, there's not much information about what could the game offer. That said, leaks and rumours suggest several groundbreaking features in line. Here's everything we know about GTA 6 so far.

Who are the protagonists?

With the trailer, it was confirmed that GTA 6 would feature two playable protagonists, including a female protagonist for the first time in the 3D GTA universe. The two characters are Lucia, and an unnamed male character, who leaks say is named Jason. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship.

Where is the game set?

 Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002's GTA: Vice City. GTA 6's open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more. 

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games announced, “Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.”

What are the new features?

As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs.

GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer.

While GTA 6's open world is touted to be bigger and better than any previous Grand Theft Auto game, it is also expected to be more lived-in and interactive. As per the leaks, GTA 6's Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. It would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter.

Which platforms is GTA 6 coming on?

After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game.

First Published Date: 21 Feb, 12:52 IST
