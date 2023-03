GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot

Although it has been around for ten years now, GTA V still has a huge following of players, particularly on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, and was even the top downloaded game on Playstation 5 for January this year. Rockstar Games recently launched an upgraded version of GTA V for PS5 with improved graphics, gameplay, and other enhancements. As the gaming industry advances, cheat codes are becoming less common in video games. Fortunately, Rockstar Games is among the few remaining companies that still allow players to use cheat codes in GTA V.

Using cheat codes in GTA V can not only enhance gameplay, but also provide a chance to experiment with different vehicles and modify gameplay mechanics. However, it's important to note that using cheats in GTA V for PS5 will disable trophies and will not work in GTA Online. Check out the full list of GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5 here.

Note: If you're looking for unlimited money cheats or unlimited ammo cheats then you'll be disappointed to know that GTA V does not have such cheats.

GTA V Cheats for PS5

Max Health and Armor: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Invincibility: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Give Weapons: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

Fast Swim: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

Recharge Ability: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

Explosive Bullets: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

Slow Motion Aim: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

Drunk Mode: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Sliding Vehicles: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Slow Motion: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

Vehicle Spawn Cheats

Spawn Rapid GT: R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

Spawn PCJ-600: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Spawn Comet: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

Spawn Sanchez: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Trash master: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Limo: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Spawn Caddy: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X