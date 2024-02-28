Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted

GTA 6 has become one of the most highly anticipated video games in the history of the industry. The hype started when 80 gameplay videos of the game were leaked online. Thereafter, at the end of 2023, Rockstar Games released the first GTA 6 trailer, showcasing the potential gameplay, open-world, mechanics, characters and more. This has only added fuel to the fire. In the midst of the much-anticipated game, a new rumour has emerged revealing some concerning details about the GTA 6 file size. Its shocking size has drawn the attention of the gaming community and some have criticised this development, while others are seemingly comfortable with it.

In an X post, @GTAVIbestleaks shared a new rumour that suggests the file size of GTA 6 could be massive. The leaker goes on to hint that it could go as large as 320GB - that is a mammoth space that most systems would not be able to accommodate! While it is still a rumour, it drew reactions from gamers on the social media platform.

One user wrote, “This is GTA6 we're talking about, we waited a long time and want whatever is possible. Hell it could be 1TB, that's only a $100 and ppl are gonna put so many hours into this game”.

On the other hand, some have also criticized the rumoured massive file size of the game. “No way! It's too much”, commented another user.

This rumour contradicts a previous leak that suggested GTA 6 would require a mammoth 750GB storage size to run. This would have been a problem for PC as well as console users as it is nearly double the storage space currently required by the biggest game on Steam, which is Ark: Survival Evolved.

Why is it a problem for gamers?

The massive storage space required for running GTA 6 would force the players to upgrade their PCs and consoles. PS5 comes with 825GB of SSD storage out of which only 667GB is available to the players. Therefore, players won't even be able to install GTA 6 on PS5 if this leak is true. The same goes for the Xbox Series S which only comes with 500GB of storage. While the Xbox Series X comes with 1TB of storage, a small amount is taken up by the system, leaving only 802GB available for usage. This means while there is a small margin the game would run on the system, it would be the only game you could play.

