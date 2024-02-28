 Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted | Gaming News
Latest GTA 6 leak hints at a massive game size! It could potentially occupy a mammoth 320GB on devices! It sparked varied reactions from gamers.

Feb 28 2024
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
GTA 6 could occupy 320GB storage on PC and consoles, a leak suggests. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 has become one of the most highly anticipated video games in the history of the industry. The hype started when 80 gameplay videos of the game were leaked online. Thereafter, at the end of 2023, Rockstar Games released the first GTA 6 trailer, showcasing the potential gameplay, open-world, mechanics, characters and more. This has only added fuel to the fire. In the midst of the much-anticipated game, a new rumour has emerged revealing some concerning details about the GTA 6 file size. Its shocking size has drawn the attention of the gaming community and some have criticised this development, while others are seemingly comfortable with it.

GTA 6 leak

In an X post, @GTAVIbestleaks shared a new rumour that suggests the file size of GTA 6 could be massive. The leaker goes on to hint that it could go as large as 320GB - that is a mammoth space that most systems would not be able to accommodate! While it is still a rumour, it drew reactions from gamers on the social media platform.

Also Read: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

One user wrote, “This is GTA6 we're talking about, we waited a long time and want whatever is possible. Hell it could be 1TB, that's only a $100 and ppl are gonna put so many hours into this game”.

On the other hand, some have also criticized the rumoured massive file size of the game. “No way! It's too much”, commented another user.

This rumour contradicts a previous leak that suggested GTA 6 would require a mammoth 750GB storage size to run. This would have been a problem for PC as well as console users as it is nearly double the storage space currently required by the biggest game on Steam, which is Ark: Survival Evolved.

Why is it a problem for gamers?

The massive storage space required for running GTA 6 would force the players to upgrade their PCs and consoles. PS5 comes with 825GB of SSD storage out of which only 667GB is available to the players. Therefore, players won't even be able to install GTA 6 on PS5 if this leak is true. The same goes for the Xbox Series S which only comes with 500GB of storage. While the Xbox Series X comes with 1TB of storage, a small amount is taken up by the system, leaving only 802GB available for usage. This means while there is a small margin the game would run on the system, it would be the only game you could play.

First Published Date: 28 Feb, 16:17 IST
