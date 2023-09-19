30% discount now available on Whirlpool 184 L single door refrigerator; check Amazon price now

Facing problems with your old refrigerator, but unwilling to spend too much on a new one? We got your back! Amazon has just rolled out a massive price cut on a Whirlpool refrigerator. So, stop putting up with the problem of trying to keep fruits and veggies fresh for a longer time, it is high time you get a new refrigerator for yourself. And it will not cost too much either as Amazon is offering a hefty discount on the purchase of this refrigerator. Check out the Amazon deal on Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door r. Before that now.

About Whirlpool 184 L 2-Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

This Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator comes with a 2 Star Energy rating that can help you save money on your electricity bill. Whirlpool Refrigerators can operate without any problem even in when there are huge fluctuations in voltage (95V-300V) and it does not even require a separate stabilizer. The refrigerator has an anti-bacterial gasket which is easy to clean, it keeps the door liner clean and prevents the build-up of fungi and bacteria inside the refrigerator keeping your food healthy and hygienic for longer periods. On this Whirlpool refrigerator, you get 1-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty.

Initial Discount on Whirlpool 184 L 2-Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

B0BSRW3N14-1

Amazon is offering a 30% initial discount making the cost of the Whirlpool 184 L 2-Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator drop to Rs. 12390 from Rs. 17750.

Exchange deal :

On Amazon, you get Rs. 1310 off in exchange for an old refrigerator. However the discounted amount depends upon the model, and condition of the old refrigerator. The exchange offer helps in reducing the price further. You also need to check the exchange availability in your area.

Bank offers:

Not just exchange and initial discounts but Amazon also offers bank discounts with which you can further reduce the price of the refrigerator, such as:

1. You can get a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions. Min purchase value Rs. 5000.

2. You can also get an Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 6 months and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 30000.