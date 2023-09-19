Icon
Home Home Appliances News 30% discount now available on Whirlpool 184 L single door refrigerator; check Amazon price now

30% discount now available on Whirlpool 184 L single door refrigerator; check Amazon price now

You can buy the Whirlpool 184 L 2-Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with a huge discount on Amazon; check now, before the the deal ends.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 17:06 IST
Icon
Best 5 Side-By-Side Refrigerator deals on Amazon; get up to 48% discount
Whirlpool 184 L 2-Star Direct-Cool Single Door refrigerator can be yours for just Rs. 12390.
1/5 Godrej 564 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator: Amazon is offering 39% initial discount on this Godrej Side-By-Side Refrigerator making its price fall from Rs. 90000 to Rs. 54990. You can further reduce the price by the exchange deal where you get up to Rs.1210 off. The Frost-Free Refrigerator comes with Auto defrost function to prevent ice-build up. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Haier 630 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators: Amazon is offering 38% initial discount on Haier 630 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators which reduces its price to Rs. 64990 from Rs. 103990. The refrigerator’s price can be further reduced by applying an exchange offer available where you can get up to Rs. 1210 off. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator: Amazon is offering 37% initial discount on LG 655 L Frost-Free Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator making its price fall to Rs. 75990 from Rs. 120699. Amazon is offering an exchange offer of Rs. 5210 too, which can further reduce the price of the refrigerator. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Midea 482 L Side by Side Refrigerator: On you will be getting up to 43% initial discount making the price of the refrigerator fall to Rs. 39990 from Rs. 69990. While you can further reduce the price of the refrigerator by applying for an exchange offer where you can get up to Rs.1210 off. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Hisense 670 L Inverter French Door Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator: On Hisense 670 L Inverter French Door Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator you can get up to 48% initial discount making its price fall to Rs. 79990 from Rs. 154990. You can also get an exchange offer of Rs. 1210. (Amazon)
Whirlpool 184 L 2-Star Direct-Cool Single Door refrigerator can be yours for just Rs. 12390.
View all Images
Whirlpool 184 L 2-Star Direct-Cool Single Door refrigerator can be yours for just Rs. 12390. (Amazon)

Facing problems with your old refrigerator, but unwilling to spend too much on a new one? We got your back! Amazon has just rolled out a massive price cut on a Whirlpool refrigerator. So, stop putting up with the problem of trying to keep fruits and veggies fresh for a longer time, it is high time you get a new refrigerator for yourself. And it will not cost too much either as Amazon is offering a hefty discount on the purchase of this refrigerator. Check out the Amazon deal on Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door r. Before that now.

About Whirlpool 184 L 2-Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

This Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator comes with a 2 Star Energy rating that can help you save money on your electricity bill. Whirlpool Refrigerators can operate without any problem even in when there are huge fluctuations in voltage (95V-300V) and it does not even require a separate stabilizer. The refrigerator has an anti-bacterial gasket which is easy to clean, it keeps the door liner clean and prevents the build-up of fungi and bacteria inside the refrigerator keeping your food healthy and hygienic for longer periods. On this Whirlpool refrigerator, you get 1-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty.

Initial Discount on Whirlpool 184 L 2-Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

 

B0BSRW3N14-1

Amazon is offering a 30% initial discount making the cost of the Whirlpool 184 L 2-Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator drop to Rs. 12390 from Rs. 17750.

 

Exchange deal :

On Amazon, you get Rs. 1310 off in exchange for an old refrigerator. However the discounted amount depends upon the model, and condition of the old refrigerator. The exchange offer helps in reducing the price further. You also need to check the exchange availability in your area.

Bank offers:

Not just exchange and initial discounts but Amazon also offers bank discounts with which you can further reduce the price of the refrigerator, such as:

1. You can get a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions. Min purchase value Rs. 5000.

2. You can also get an Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 6 months and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 30000.

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 17:06 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI tips for today: How to target the enemy in an ambush
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand theft auto
GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!
Meet the likely first GTA 6 female character, Lucia.
GTA 6 first female character: Check amazing reactions
GTA 6
New video of GTA 6 female protagonist Lucia wows fans
Xbox Game Pass
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month: Outriders, Prodeus and more; Grab them NOW!
BGMI
BGMI 2.8 update: Royale Pass, Zombie mode coming
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon