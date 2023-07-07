Home Home Appliances News Amazing deal on Daikin 1.5 Ton split AC! Buy it for Rs. 39990 on Amazon with 28% discount

Get Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star fixed speed Split AC with a hefty discount on Amazon. Check features and offers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 18:24 IST
Is your AC working properly and beating the summer heat? If not and you are looking to upgrade your AC at a reasonable price then we have found one for you. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star fixed speed Split AC is available with a huge discount on Amazon.

Check out what the Daikin fixed speed Split AC has to offer before you make any decision.

The Daikin 1.5-ton fixed speed split AC comes with a PM 2.5 Filter for air pollution. It is perfect for a medium size room of 111 to 150 sq. ft. This air conditioner provides a cooling capacity as high as 43 degrees and ambient Operation to 50 degrees Celsius.

The Daikin 1.5-ton fixed speed split AC discount

The original price of Daikin 1.5-ton fixed speed split AC is priced at Rs. 55600 however, you can get it at a very low price of Rs. 39990 on Amazon, giving you a huge discount of 28 percent.

Not only that but you get additional off by availing bank offers and exchange deals. Continue reading to know more about the offers.

Bank and exchange offers

Get flat Rs.1250 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 15000.

Get flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 40000.

Get up to Rs. 4500 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on select EMI tenures on a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000

Get flat Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 50000

Get a 5% instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC cashback Card Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000

Additionally, you can further reduce the price of the AC by trading in your old AC. You can get additional off up to Rs.1220. However, the exchange value will be based on the model. Know that your exchange offer will be rejected if it is not in working condition or has any defect.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 18:21 IST
