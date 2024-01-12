Best microwave across top brands now available on Amazon; check out this list

Icon
Looking for the best microwave for your family? Explore the standout features of leading microwave ovens, from Browning Plus to Curd Making functions, helping you make an informed choice based on your household requirements and preferences.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 12 2024, 09:40 IST
Discover the best microwave oven for your kitchen with our comprehensive analysis, highlighting the standout features that cater to diverse cooking needs on Amazon. (unsplash)
Discover the best microwave oven for your kitchen with our comprehensive analysis, highlighting the standout features that cater to diverse cooking needs on Amazon. (unsplash)

Looking for the best microwave for your family to save time and energy? Microwave ovens have become an integral part of modern kitchens, offering convenience and versatility for a variety of cooking tasks. In this comprehensive analysis, we will explore the features and specifications of different microwave ovens from popular brands, catering to diverse household needs. Remember that microwave ovens benefit users through their being energy efficient as well as versatile as you can put them to a huge number of uses, each with a special setting. 

The benefits of a microwave oven

1. The first benefit that a microwave oven provides to a family is the convenience of cooking. In fact, that is one of its biggest advantages. It is faster and that means it saves time, one of the most important things in modern day life, especially in nuclear families where parents have to go to office and children have to go to schools and colleges, leaving virtually no time for cooking purposes in a traditional manner. That can happen perhaps, only during weekends.

2. And then there is the quick defroster for meat. With a microwave oven it will take no time at all even as by the conventional methods it can take hours. No need therefore, to thaw in the fridge or  outside where it may get exposed to bacteria and dirt that can cause a health emergency.

3. It gets cleaned in a jiffy! In fact, there is no mess involved at all and the entire cooking process is done without spillage of other problems that conventional cooking poses. A damp cloth to wipe down the inside and outside is enough.

4. You can also quickly heat leftovers from yesterday's dinner. The result means there will be no dirty utensils to wash that have hard dried food particles stuck at the bottom of the vessel.

5. And of course, they take up very little space in your kitchen unlike a gas stove with at least 4 burners and an ugly pipe leading to it. Just a little bit of space is enough to keep it and it improves the whole kitchen ambience. 

6. Many have fears of nutrient loss through microwave cooking. However, these fears are misplaced and in fact, they preserve nutrients and are extremely versatile when it comes to different use cases.

Before you start checking out these products, know how microwaves work. “Microwave ovens work by using microwave about 12 centimeters in length to force water and fat molecules in food to rotate. The interaction of these molecules undergoing forced rotation creates heat, and the food is cooked,” says the US space agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

1. Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven:

B09PF1TK41-1

The first on this best microwave list is the Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven. It is designed for families with 3 to 4 members. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and an impressive 10-year warranty on the Ceramic Enamel Cavity. Notable features include ECO Mode, which reduces energy consumption during standby, and Browning Plus function for achieving ideal texture and color. The Keep Warm function ensures that dishes are maintained at the right temperature without overcooking.

FeatureDescription
Browning Plus (Grill +30 Sec)Achieves the ideal texture and color for food, increasing cooking time by 30 seconds for exquisite grilling.
ECO ModeSignificantly reduces energy consumption during standby, leading to industry's lowest standby power usage.
Keep Warm FunctionKeeps dishes at the proper temperature without overcooking, ensuring they remain warm and tasty for serving.

2. SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven:

B0BW8FGJNG-2

The SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven is ideal for bachelors and small families. It comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and features a Touch Key Pad for easy cleaning. With various programs such as Popcorn, Pizza, and Eco Mode, this microwave offers versatility in reheating, defrosting, and cooking.

FeatureDescription
Touch Key PadSensitive to touch and easy to clean, providing user convenience.
Multiple Cooking ProgramsOffers versatile cooking options with programs like Popcorn, Pizza, and more.
Digital LED DisplayClear and easy-to-read display for enhanced user experience.

3. LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven:

B07MC84QPL-3

The LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is suitable for affordable reheating, defrosting, and cooking for bachelors and small families. With a 1-year warranty, this microwave offers 700W power output and 5 microwave power levels. It boasts a variety of auto cook menus and special features like i-wave technology for faster and healthier cooking, anti-bacterial cavity, and steam clean functionality.

FeatureDescription
i-wave TechnologyEnsures faster and healthier cooking by circulating microwaves evenly inside the cavity.
Anti-Bacteria CavityReduces bacteria growth inside the cavity, enhancing hygiene.
Energy Saving and Next Step GuidePromotes energy efficiency and guides users through cooking steps, making it user-friendly.

4. Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven:

B09XBMXQ34-4

The fourth on this best microwave list is the Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven. With a larger capacity suitable for large families, the Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven offers versatile cooking options, including baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. It comes with a 1-year standard warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity. The Touch Key Pad, various cooking modes, and special features such as dough proofing and deodorization make it a comprehensive choice.

FeatureDescription
28L CapacitySuitable for large families, providing ample space for baking, grilling, reheating, and cooking.
Various Cooking ModesOffers a range of cooking modes such as Convection, Grill, Microwave, and more for versatility.
Ceramic Enamel CavityComes with a 10-year warranty, ensuring durability and longevity of the microwave's interior.

5. IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven:

B0CGN8FMJ8-5

IFB's 24 L Solo Microwave Oven is tailored for families with 5 to 6 members. The touch key pad, multi-stage cooking, and a variety of auto-cook menus provide flexibility in cooking. With a super warranty of 1 year on the microwave oven and 3 years on the magnetron and cavity, it ensures durability and reliability. The child safety lock adds an extra layer of protection for homes with young children.

FeatureDescription
Multi-Stage CookingAllows users to set multiple power levels and cooking stages, providing flexibility in cooking.
69 Auto-Cook MenusExtensive preset menus for various dishes, making it convenient for users with diverse preferences.
Child Safety LockEnsures complete safety, especially for households with young children.

6. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven:

B08CL8XF75-6

The sixth on this best microwave list is the Panasonic's 20L Solo Microwave Oven. It is designed for bachelors and small families, offering 800 watts of high power for fast and even cooking. Auto programmed reheat and defrost modes, along with 51 preset recipes, provide convenience in daily cooking. The vapor clean feature keeps the oven odor-free and stain-free, and the compact design makes it suitable for countertops with limited space.

FeatureDescription
800 Watts PowerHigh power for fast and even cooking, ensuring efficient and quick preparation of meals.
Auto Cook 51 MenuOffers a wide variety of preset recipes, making everyday meals a gourmet delight with minimal effort.
Vapor Clean FeatureKeeps the oven odor-free and stain-free, enhancing cleanliness with a simple touch of a button.

7. Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (First Instance):

B00F15AFPY-7

Bajaj's 17L Solo Microwave Oven is an affordable option for small families, providing essential features for reheating, defrosting, and cooking. With multiple power settings and a timer, it caters to basic cooking needs.

FeatureDescription
AffordableProvides an economical option for reheating, defrosting, and cooking.
17L CapacitySuitable for small families or singles, offering a compact design.
Multiple Level Power SettingsAllows users to customize power levels for different cooking needs.

8. Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven (Second Instance):

B072KZ373J-8

Last on this best microwave list is the Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven. It is suitable for bachelors or small families, offering a combination of microwave and grill functionalities. With a 1-year warranty, jog dials for easy control, and a 30-minute cooking time alarm, it provides a balance between simplicity and versatility.

FeatureDescription
Combination CookingOffers a combination of microwave and grill functionalities, providing versatility for various cooking needs.
Jog Dials for Easy ControlUser-friendly jog dials that are easy to use and have a long life, ensuring durability and ease of operation.
30-Minute Cooking Time AlarmAlerts users when the cooking time reaches 30 minutes, enhancing convenience and preventing overcooking.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the market offers a diverse range of microwave ovens to cater to various household needs. Samsung, SHARP, LG, IFB, Panasonic, and Bajaj each bring unique features and specifications, providing consumers with choices based on capacity, functionality, and budget. Whether you need a compact solo microwave for basic tasks or a feature-rich convection model for comprehensive cooking, this analysis serves as a guide to help you make an informed decision.

Microwave Oven ModelCapacityBest Feature
Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven23LBrowning Plus (Grill +30 Sec)
SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven20LTouch Key Pad (Membrane)
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven20Li-wave Technology for Faster and Healthier Cooking
Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven28LCurd Making Function
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven24LMulti-Stage Cooking
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven20LAuto Cook 51 Menu Options
Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (First Instance)17LEnergy Consumption: Annual energy consumption 1200W
Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven (Second Instance)20LCombination Cooking - Microwave + Grill

