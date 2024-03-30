Apple may delay 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air launch to May: What to expect

A recent report hinted at the arrival of new iPad Pro and iPad Air models from tech giant Apple, which were reportedly scheduled for late March or early April. However, an update suggests a potential delay in the launch, pushing it to May, reported 91mobiles. Here's a look at what we can expect from the next Apple iPads.

New iPad Pro, iPad Air Launch Timeline, and More

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to unveil the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models in early May, although an exact launch date remains unspecified. The upcoming iPad Pro lineup is anticipated to boast OLED display technology, a revamped Magic Keyboard, and new M3 chips. Meanwhile, the iPad Air is anticipated to offer both the standard 10.9-inch size and a larger 12.9-inch size.

Gurman further notes that Apple's suppliers are ramping up production of the new iPads. Initially aiming for a March or early April release, the tech giant is now prioritizing the completion of software for the new devices. Furthermore, the report mentions that the OLED iPad Pro models' complicated production procedures are contributing to the delay.

According to recent insights the shift to OLED displays instead of the current mini-LED panels may result in a sleeker design for the iPad Pro models. Furthermore, rumor abounds that the upcoming iPad Pro models will include a landscape-oriented Face ID camera.

In Other Apple News

In related developments, Apple has disclosed that the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 is scheduled to occur at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, from June 10th to June 14th. Developers can look forward to engaging with Apple experts and gaining insights into new tools, frameworks, and features. An in-person experience session on June 10th will offer developers the chance to meet with Apple team members and participate in special activities.

