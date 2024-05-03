Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3: Booyah Pass Ring rolled out, check rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3: The month of May is here and Free Fire has finally rolled out the Booyah Pass Ring. The new update will allow players to get their hands on the Season 37 pass and amazing gaming rewards. However, players will have to purchase the pass by spending their in-game currency to get the exciting rewards. Additionally, if you do not want to spend your diamonds, then you can also check out how you can redeem Free Fire redemption codes.



Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3: About Booyah Pass Season 37

The Booyah Pass Season 37 includes exciting rewards for which players will have to spin by spending diamonds. The event rewards include Booyah Pass Premium Plus and ring tokens which and be redeemed for exciting gifts such as Armor Crate, Supply Crate, Leg Pockets, Bounty Token, Airdrop Aid, and more. With the new pass, the spin cost has been significantly reduced, where each spin will cost players only 9 diamonds and 11 spins will cost 90 diamonds. Also, check out the Free Fire redemption codes for today.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3:

A5B1C9D3F6K2L4

M7N5O1P4Q8R2S6

T9U3V7X5Y1Z4W2

G6H8I2J4K3L9M1

N3O7P5Q2R6S8T4

B1C9D4E7F2G5H8

U3V8W2X5Y7Z4A6

I2J5K8L1M3N9O4

P7Q2R5S9T6U3V8

E1F6G4H9I3J7K2

W5X2Y8Z6A3B1C7

L4M9N6O3P1Q7R5

S2T8U5V1W4X6Y9

D7E3F1G5H2I8J4

Z6A9B3C7D2E8F5

K1L4M7N2O5P3Q8

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To start the process, first log in from your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account when redeeming Free Fire codes.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Beware of the malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

