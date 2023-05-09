iPhone tricks: This 'hidden screen' feature will enhance your smartphone experience

iPhone tricks: Whether you want to organize your screens or keep some apps away from where people can see them easily, this 'hidden screen' feature will definitely come in handy for you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 09 2023, 17:15 IST
This hidden iPhone trick can boost your listening pleasure! Check it out
Airpods Max
1/5 Buried deep within the Accessibility settings, the Headphones Accommodation option lets users adjust the tone and the volume of the music they’re listening to through the headphones. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 To enable this, Go to settings and then Accessibility. Then go to Audio/Visual and find the Headphones Accommodation option. Tap on it so it turns on. This will increase loudness. (Pixabay)
iPhone
3/5 There are options to boost the loudness even further. If you wish to do so, then change the setting from Slight to Stronger. (Pixabay)
iPhone
4/5 Users can also use the Tune Audio option for another boost. Switch it to the Vocal Range option and the loudness increases even further. (MINT_PRINT)
image caption
5/5 if you use Apple certified audio products such as Beats headphones or Airpods range, then you can create custom audio settings which you can apply to various functions. For instance, you can apply the audio settings to just calls, or just audio media, including movies, shows, videos, music. So, go ahead and give it a try yourself! (Apple)
iPhone 13
View all Images
iPhone tricks: Know all about the hidden screen feature. (Unsplash)

The iOS 17 is set to bring some important features to the iPhone in just under a month. But your smartphone is already capable of doing many impressive tasks. But not all of these features are advertised at the point of sale. There are some hidden gems of features that you need to explore and find out. And many users don't know about these even after years of use. And one such feature is the iPhone ‘hidden screen' feature. Using this, you can hide some of your iPhone screens from appearing when you do not want them to. Let's take a look.

iPhone ‘hidden screen' feature

This feature has been available for quite some time now. But not many know about it. And even those who do know about this feature, have probably not used it to its full potential. So, what exactly are we talking about? There is a feature in your iPhone that lets you remove one or multiple screens. By screens, we mean the different display windows you can access by swiping left or right on your home screen.

These screens contain various apps and widgets that you likely use throughout the day. Now, if you have some apps that you only use for work and would rather not see or interact with them outside of it, then that is where the hidden screen feature becomes helpful. Other than that, if you have some private apps that you do not want people to snoop around, you can hide them away as well.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It should be noted that hiding them does not mean that if someone gets access to your iPhone, they will not be able to see them. They will still appear on your app list. Further, this is not protected by Face ID either so if your device is unlocked, people can still get to those hidden screens.

You should treat them more as an organizing solution and privacy hack than an actual security measure. But if used properly, this can definitely be a more effective way of using your iPhone. Let's check how to use it.

How to use the ‘hidden screen' feature

1. Tap and hold on the Home Screen till the app icons begin to shake.

2. Tap the dotted slider icon towards the bottom.

3. Now, you should be able to see all the different active screens you have.

4. You can untick any of them and they will not show up normally when you swipe.

5. To see them again, you just have to repeat the process and tick them.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 May, 17:12 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone tricks: This 'hidden screen' feature will enhance your smartphone experience
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets