Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 4: Top 3 loot locations to collect supplies

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 4: Free Fire is one of the most played games due to its choice of map selections, unique gameplay, weapons, and more. If you are someone who likes to finish the game quickly and eliminate enemies, then you must find a supply-filled loot location to kick-start the match. To finish loot quickly and collect supplies, we have curated a list of the top 3 landing locations which will provide you with immense supplies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 4: Top 3 Free Fire loot locations

Mars Electric: This location can be found in the Bermuda region and it is one of the low-risk locations which is filled with tons of useful supplies. You can quickly complete your loot here and start finding enemies. Cape Town: This location is filled with houses in which you can find different types of supplies such as weapons, safety gear, health kits, and more to last the entire game. Moathouse: This location is surrounded by water, making it one of the low-risk areas of Free Fire. Here you can take your time to collect enough supplies and loot for the entire match.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 4:

FX3E5G2L17J1F4U9

FY6M4B11N3P8O2C7

FEF7M4N2Z1T6U5I8

FDO6D1H3S2Q8E9Y4

FRI3B7G8R4C6U2N9

FFQ1K5V3E4J7M6W2

FFL8Y9T2S6A3H1X7

FFU4P5N9M3D7V2F6

FFS2A8C9O3I6G7R1

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To start the process, first log in from your official Free Fire Account and avoid using a Guest account when redeeming Free Fire codes.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Beware of the malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

