Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ and more- Motorola to launch new TWS earbuds series in India

Motorola has teased the imminent launch of a new line of personal audio products in India. The teasers hint at the introduction of true wireless earphones, although specific models and launch timelines remain undisclosed.

Motorola TWS earbuds- Teasers Unveil Design and Possible Colour Options

In recent social media posts, Motorola India provided glimpses of what appears to be the charging case for the upcoming TWS earphones. One teaser, tagged with "Sound of perfection" and "coming soon," showcases a greyish-green-hued case, possibly hinting at the product's design.

Another teaser, labeled "Sound of Youth," reveals the complete image of the charging case, displaying various background colours including dark blue, light blue, red, and yellow. This likely suggests the potential colour options for the earphones. Additionally, water droplets on the case imply a possible splash or water resistance feature.

Motorola TWS earbuds- Speculations on Potential Models

Speculations arise regarding which models might debut in India. Motorola recently launched the Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ in Europe, aligning with the teased colour options. The Moto Buds+ boast Beach Sand and Forest Grey shades, while the base Moto Buds offer Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, Kiwi Green, and Starlight Blue choices. The similarity in the charging case design further fuels speculation.

Motorola TWS earbuds- Features and Specifications

Both the Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ support Dynamic ANC up to 50dB and feature three preset modes: Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation. They also offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and compatibility with the Moto Buds application. The Moto Buds come equipped with single 12.4mm dynamic drivers, while the Moto Buds+ feature 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters. Battery life claims stand at up to 42 hours for the base Moto Buds and 38 hours for the Moto Buds+.

Motorola's teasers hint at an exciting addition to its product lineup in India, with the potential launch of true wireless earphones. While specific details remain under wraps, the teasers provide insights into the design, possible color options, and speculated models. Enthusiasts await further announcements from Motorola to uncover the full features and availability of the upcoming personal audio products.