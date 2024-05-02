 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets 60% discount in Flipkart sale- New price under Rs. 38,000 | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets 60% discount in Flipkart sale- New price under Rs. 38,000

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Looking for a new smartphone? Check out the record-low price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Flipkart's Big Savings Day sale.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 02 2024, 18:40 IST
Icon
Rumoured smartphone launches in April 2024: Realme GT 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M55 and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets 60% discount in Flipkart sale- New price under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,000
1/5 In April 2024, the Indian smartphone market is abuzz with anticipation as several major brands prepare to launch their latest devices. Notable releases include the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M55, and Realme GT 5 Pro, offering consumers a diverse range of options catering to various budgets and preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Motorola's Edge 50 Pro is positioned as its latest flagship offering, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, high-refresh-rate AMOLED screen, and a versatile camera setup. Competing with devices like the OnePlus 12 and Xiaomi 14, Motorola's pricing strategy will be closely observed by consumers. (flipkart)
image caption
3/5 Samsung joins the competition with the Galaxy M55, targeting offline buyers in the mid-range segment. Equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen chipset, the Galaxy M55 aims to deliver performance and features expected from a 30,000 smartphone, leveraging Samsung's reputation for quality and reliability. (amazon)
image caption
4/5 Realme is rumored to introduce the GT 5 Pro, emphasizing impressive charging capabilities and premium features. With support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with a vegan leather panel, Realme aims to enhance user experience, building on its track record of value-for-money devices. (amazon)
image caption
5/5 Additionally, Realme Vietnam has announced the launch of the C65 smartphone on April 4th, with availability in several Southeast Asian countries. Expected to be a budget-friendly option, the Realme C65 is speculated to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, multiple RAM and storage variants, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. (Representative Image) (amazon)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets 60% discount in Flipkart sale- New price under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,000
icon View all Images
Score a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its lowest price ever on Flipkart's Big Savings Day sale. (HT Tech)

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2024: If you're eyeing a new foldable smartphone, this might catch your attention. In the midst of the ongoing Flipkart Big Savings Day sale, the e-commerce giant is slashing prices on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, dropping it to its lowest ever. Despite the hefty price tag usually associated with Samsung's foldable range, you can now snag one for less than the cost of an iPhone 12. Here's the scoop on this enticing offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Hits Rock-Bottom Price

Normally retailing at Rs. 95999 on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now enjoying a flat discount of Rs. 58000 during the Flipkart's Big Savings Day sale. This brings its price down to a tempting Rs. 37999. What's notable is that this reduced price doesn't necessitate any additional exchange offer or bank discount. However, if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank card, you can avail an additional 5 percent cashback.

Also read: iPhone 15 price sees a massive drop after discounts on Flipkart- Here's how to get it for Rs. 60800

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Exchange Offer

Furthermore, Flipkart sweetens the deal with exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Depending on your old smartphone, you could receive up to Rs. 33000 off the Samsung Z Flip 3's price. Do note, though, that availability of this offer hinges on your pin code, and the discount amount varies based on your old smartphone's model and condition.

Also read: Smartphones to launch in May 2024 from Realme, Vivo, Oppo and more

Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2024: Still Relevant?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 debuted almost three years ago, sporting the most powerful SoC of its time. However, with more modern hardware now available in the market, some may question its relevance. Yet, in 2024, armed with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip3 still holds its ground. The Snapdragon 888 remains a robust chipset, capable of handling a variety of tasks, from gaming to video editing. Moreover, the handset runs on the latest version of Android and One UI, ensuring it stays up to date with modern standards.

First Published Date: 02 May, 18:39 IST
