Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 gets 60% discount in Flipkart sale- New price under Rs. 38,000

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2024: If you're eyeing a new foldable smartphone, this might catch your attention. In the midst of the ongoing Flipkart Big Savings Day sale, the e-commerce giant is slashing prices on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, dropping it to its lowest ever. Despite the hefty price tag usually associated with Samsung's foldable range, you can now snag one for less than the cost of an iPhone 12. Here's the scoop on this enticing offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Hits Rock-Bottom Price

Normally retailing at Rs. 95999 on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now enjoying a flat discount of Rs. 58000 during the Flipkart's Big Savings Day sale. This brings its price down to a tempting Rs. 37999. What's notable is that this reduced price doesn't necessitate any additional exchange offer or bank discount. However, if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank card, you can avail an additional 5 percent cashback.

Also read: iPhone 15 price sees a massive drop after discounts on Flipkart- Here's how to get it for Rs. 60800

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Exchange Offer

Furthermore, Flipkart sweetens the deal with exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Depending on your old smartphone, you could receive up to Rs. 33000 off the Samsung Z Flip 3's price. Do note, though, that availability of this offer hinges on your pin code, and the discount amount varies based on your old smartphone's model and condition.

Also read: Smartphones to launch in May 2024 from Realme, Vivo, Oppo and more

Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2024: Still Relevant?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 debuted almost three years ago, sporting the most powerful SoC of its time. However, with more modern hardware now available in the market, some may question its relevance. Yet, in 2024, armed with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip3 still holds its ground. The Snapdragon 888 remains a robust chipset, capable of handling a variety of tasks, from gaming to video editing. Moreover, the handset runs on the latest version of Android and One UI, ensuring it stays up to date with modern standards.