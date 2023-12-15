Icon
Home Laptops PC News Best laptops under 70000: HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer to Mi, check out these 13 amazing high-performers

Best laptops under 70000: HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer to Mi, check out these 13 amazing high-performers

Looking for the best laptops under 70000? Discover top choices from Mi Notebook Ultra Max to Dell 14 Laptop with Intel Core i5. Which one suits you best - HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, Mi or others? Find out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 23:59 IST
Icon
Best laptops under 70000
Best laptops under 70000: From MI Notebook Ultra Max to Dell 14 laptop, explore top choices for your needs. The choices include HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, Mi and more. (Pexels)
Best laptops under 70000
Best laptops under 70000: From MI Notebook Ultra Max to Dell 14 laptop, explore top choices for your needs. The choices include HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, Mi and more. (Pexels)

Best laptops under 70000: In the realm of laptops catering to professional, business, or gaming requirements, setting a budget of approximately 70000 is crucial for acquiring a device that meets your expectations in most, if not every way. This budget not only streamlines your options but also ensures that you can secure a device with optimal features within the specified financial range. The market is flooded with choices from renowned brands such as HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, Mi, and more, making it imperative to navigate through the alternatives effectively.

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Price
Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H Thin & Light (16GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/15.6" 3.2K Resolution/Win 11/Thunderbolt 4/MS Office '21/Fingerprint Sensor/1.7 Kg) ₹ 51,805
Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i5-12500H,16GB DDR5,512GB SSD,NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6),15.6"(39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB Orange, Win 11 + MSO'21,Dark Shadow Grey,2.81kg ₹ 70,990
HP Laptop 15s, Intel Celeron, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), HD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers, BrightView Display (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.65 kg), fq3071TU ₹ 28,490
ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 14X OLED 2023, Intel Core i5-12450H 12th Gen, 14.0-inch 90Hz, Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) K3405ZFB-KM541WS CW100 (Keyboard & Mouse Set) ₹ 69,689
HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 15/6inch (39.6 cm) FHD Anti-Glare, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Dual Speakers, Backlit Kb, (Win 11 Home, Natural Silver, 1.69kg),15s-fq5202TU ₹ 52,000
HP X360 Chromebook 14" HD Touchscreen 2-in-1 Convertible Thin Light Laptop Computer, 4-core Intel Celeron N4120, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC + 128GB SD Card, Wi-Fi, BT 5, Type-C, Long Battery Life, Chrome OS ₹ 57,264
Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6" 39.62cms Full HD IPS Windows 11 Gaming Laptop (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Win 11/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/144 Hz, Black) AN515-45 ₹ 59,990
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Win 11/Backlit Keyboard/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K2025WIN ₹ 53,600
Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6 inches Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650) A715-42G, Black, 2.15Kg ₹ 55,490
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14" (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.41 kg), 21JRS00U00 ₹ 57,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/90WHrs Battery/Windows 11/Black/2.3 Kg), FA506IHRB-HN079W ₹ 61,990
HP Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 39.6 cm (15.6inch) Diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) (16GB, 512GB) AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M, Win 11, B&O, 15-fb0150AX ₹ 54,999
Dell 14 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor/8GB/512GB/Intel UHD Graphic/14.0" (35.5cm) FHD with Comfort view/Spill-resistant keyboard/Thin & Light 1.48kg/ Win 11+ MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Dark Silver ₹ 50,003
Hide List

To alleviate any purchasing dilemma and guide you towards a well-informed decision, we present a curated list of some of the finest laptops available online under the 70000 bracket. Delve into the options below, compare them based on your specific needs, and effortlessly select the ideal laptop, whether you are a gaming enthusiast or a business professional. By evaluating key features such as RAM, storage, screen size, fingerprint reader availability, and more, you can confidently arrive at the optimal buying decision tailored to your unique requirements. So, here are the best laptops under 70000.

1. MI Notebook Ultra Max

The Mi Notebook Ultra Max stands out as an excellent choice among powerful business laptops. Trustworthy and efficient, it features an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11320H processor, boasting 4 cores, 8 threads, 8MB cache, along with a substantial 16GB RAM and a capacious 512GB SSD. This budget-friendly laptop offers a high-end combination ideal for handling diverse business tasks. Its lightweight and slim design enhance portability, making it a convenient option for frequent travelers. The 15.6-inch screen size, coupled with a 3.2K resolution, DC dimming, and an anti-glare display, ensures a comfortable viewing and working experience. Whether opting for new or refurbished, online shoppers have the flexibility to choose the Mi Notebook Ultra Max that suits their preferences.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?
  • Display: 15.6-inch 
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H 
  • Graphics: Iris Xe
  • OS: ‎Windows 10 Home
  • Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage
B0BHZM89M6-1

2. Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop

Consider the Dell G15 5520 Laptop for an efficient and budget-friendly experience, and is the best laptop under 70000. Equipped with a robust 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor featuring 18MB cache, 12 cores, 16 threads, 16GB RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD, this laptop delivers exceptional value, ensuring powerful performance and an immersive gaming atmosphere. The backlit keyboard enhances the gaming ambiance, providing a complete and engaging gaming experience. Easily connect this Dell gaming laptop with other gaming accessories, and you're all set to dive into the gaming world. The inclusion of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB GDDR6 ensures premium audio quality, even during intense gaming sessions, eliminating audio-video lag and maintaining an uninterrupted gaming experience. Whether you're a beginner or a mid-level gamer, this gaming laptop proves to be a worthwhile investment for your gaming needs.

  • Display: 15.60-inch
  • Processor: Core i5
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • OS: ‎Windows 11
  • Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage
B09XXM57T2-2

3. HP Laptop 15s, Intel Celeron N4500

Look no further for the best laptop under 70000 in India- HP has you covered. The HP Laptop 15s, powered by Intel Celeron N4500, boasts 8GB RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for smooth and efficient performance. With USB, HDMI, AC smart pin, and headphone/microphone combo ports, connectivity is a breeze. Noteworthy features include an HP True Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and an integrated dual array. Whether you need ample storage or seamless connectivity, this HP laptop is designed to meet your requirements, making it a top choice in India and globally.

  • Display: 15.6-inch
  • Processor: : Intel Celeron N4500
  • Weight: 1.69 Kg
  • OS: ‎Pre-loaded Windows 11
  • Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage
B0C3CLH1PV-3

4. ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 14X OLED 2023, Intel Core i5

Explore the ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 14X OLED 2023, Intel Core i5, a versatile device catering to both gamers and non-gamers. Packed with the robust NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB GDDR6 VRAM graphics card, this laptop delivers an immersive visual experience and high-quality streaming, all within the budget-friendly range of under 70,000. Its lightweight design makes it an ideal choice for those on the go. Enjoy real-time ray tracing and AI-augmented computing for swift performance on the 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Boasting a 0.2ms response time and a 90Hz refresh rate, this laptop ensures lag-free computing. With 600 nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE validation, and SGS Eye care display, it prioritizes eye safety while delivering vivid picture quality, making it a compelling device for a diverse range of users.

  • Display: 14-inch 
  • Processor: :  Intel Core i5
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050
  • OS: ‎Windows 11 Home
  • Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage
B0CKJ69KRV-4

5. HP 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop

HP 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop, a reliable choice known for its excellence in the Indian market, offering one of the best laptop under 70,000. Driven by the robust Intel Core i5-1235U processor, this device boasts impressive specifications, including up to 4.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology(2g), 12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, and 12 threads. With a generous 16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) memory and a spacious 512 GB SSD, it caters to the needs of students and working professionals. The 14-inch diagonal, FHD, IPS, micro-edge, Anti-glare display ensures eye protection with a brightness of up to 250 nits.

When it comes to graphics, the Intel Iris Xe facilitates the connection of four high dynamic range (HDR) displays simultaneously, each supporting 4K HDR. What sets this HP laptop apart is the pre-installed Alexa, providing added convenience by enabling voice-activated tasks such as checking tasks, creating to-do lists, managing shopping lists, playing music, setting reminders, and controlling smart home applications. This comprehensive package makes the HP 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop a versatile and user-friendly choice for a wide range of users.

  • Display: 15.6-inch 
  • Processor12th Generation Intel Core i5
  • Graphics:  Intel Iris X
  • OS: ‎Windows 11 Home
  • Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage
B0CJM5Z6FY-5

6. HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120

The HP Chromebook x360 with Intel Celeron N4120, a versatile 2-in-1 laptop that proves to be your reliable companion even in challenging situations. The standout feature of 2-in-1 laptops lies in their exceptional flexibility, offering various modes beyond the standard laptop and tablet configurations. With tent and reverse modes, this HP Chromebook adapts to your needs seamlessly.

Featuring a 35.6 cm display with HD touch capability, it ensures a smooth and crystal-clear working experience, making it one of the top choices among laptops under 70,000. Notably, this HP Chromebook supports Android apps, enhancing your productivity by allowing easy access to documents and presentations. Embrace the adaptability and functionality of the HP Chromebook x360 for a versatile and efficient computing experience.

  • Display: 14-inch 
  • Processor: Intel Celeron processor
  • Graphics:   Intel UHD Graphics 600
  • OS: Chrome OS
  • Storage: 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD storage
B0BMVBCMDF-6

7. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5

The Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop featuring the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Hexa-Core Processor. Tailored for avid gamers, this laptop delivers unrivaled performance and captivating visuals. Powered by 6 GB of DDR5 system memory (upgradable up to 32GB), a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 4 GB GDDR6 VRAM, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display boasting a resolution of 1920 x 1080, it stands out as an optimal choice among laptops under 70,000 for those on a budget. Immerse yourself in top-tier gaming experiences, as this Acer laptop elevates your gameplay to new heights. Seize the opportunity to enjoy seamless gaming with cutting-edge features, making it the best gaming laptop in India.

  • Display: 15.6-inch 
  • Processor: Hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1650
  • Webcam: 720p SHDR
  • Storage: 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage
B09Z6ZCG6J-7

8. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 82K2025WIN

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 82K2025WIN, a best laptop under 70000 that promises seamless performance without breaking the bank. Lenovo, a trusted name in the laptop realm, presents the ultimate online gaming laptop for both professional and casual gamers. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics, coupled with a remarkable 100% improved ventilation rate, this Lenovo laptop redefines the gaming experience. With a 15.6-inch FHD display boasting a resolution of 1920x1080 and a 120 Hz refresh rate, it delivers unbeatable performance and captivating visuals. Lenovo's commitment to quality and innovation positions this gaming laptop as a top contender for the best gaming laptop in India, promising to elevate your gaming adventures to new heights. Choose Lenovo and immerse yourself in unparalleled gaming excellence.

  • Display: 15.6-inch 
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 165
  • OS: ‎Windows 11 Home
  • Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage
B0B6GJH5Q7-8

9. Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5 A715-42G

Experience gaming excellence redefined with the Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5 A715-42G, a pinnacle of gaming innovation. Acer, renowned for producing some of the best laptop brands, introduces a budget-friendly laptop that stands out as the best choice in India under 70,000. Boasting dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for enhanced connectivity, its stylish and professional design adds to its appeal. The Acer Aspire 7 features a full HD LED backlit screen with an impressive 81.61% screen-to-body ratio, delivering stunning visuals. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5500U processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor, it's the ultimate online gaming laptop, offering unmatched performance. Elevate your gaming sessions to new heights with this Acer laptop, immersing yourself in a world of seamless gameplay. Additionally, the Acer Aspire 7 provides convenient connectivity with one USB 2.0 port and two super-speed USB 5 Gbps type-A ports, enhancing your overall gaming experience.

  • Display: 15.6-inch 
  • Processor: AMD RyzenTM 7 5700U
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 Ti
  • OS: ‎Windows 11 Home

Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage

B0BB3DN7ZP-9

10. Lenovo ThinkPad E14

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 features an AMD Ryzen 3 7330U processor with 4 Cores, 8 Threads, and a maximum speed of 4.3 GHz. With 8GB DDR4-3200 MHz memory and a spacious 512GB SSD M.2 storage, it ensures swift performance and ample storage capacity. This Lenovo laptop boasts Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, Synaptic CX11880 codec, Stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos for superior audio quality. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home SL, it offers a user-friendly interface for customization. The 14-inch screen with 1920X1200 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Antiglare display delivers exceptional visuals, color accuracy, and clarity. Additionally, it comes with pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021, enhancing productivity for a comprehensive and efficient computing experience.

  • Display: 15.6-inch
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 1.3 GHz
  • Graphics: Iris Xe Graphics
  • OS: ‎Windows 11 Pro
  • Storage: 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage
B0C7HYBQW1-10

11. ASUS TUF Gaming A15

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Mobile processor, featuring a 6-core/12-thread configuration, 11MB Cache, and a max boost of 4.0 GHz, ensuring a smooth gaming experience. Recognized among the best laptops in India, it boasts a sleek 2.28 - 2.45 cm thin body with a Honeycomb Grip base and Hexagon reinforcements Chassis design, making it aesthetically pleasing. With a capacious 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, this Windows 11 laptop effortlessly handles heavy data, ensuring their safe storage. The ASUS laptop comes equipped with 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz, delivering lightning-fast performance. Moreover, it integrates a built-in array microphone, 720P HD webcam, and DTS audio technology, enhancing the overall computing experience for an immersive and impressive gaming session.

  • Display: 15-inch
  • Processor: Ryzen 7
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage
B09ZXPNJYQ-11

12. HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop, featuring the potent AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, stands out as one of the premier laptops under 70,000, catering to the needs of professional gamers and various other requirements. Boasting 16 GB RAM and a spacious 512 GB storage, complemented by a 4 GB graphics card, this HP laptop ensures optimal performance. Immerse yourself in lifelike gameplay and expedite heavy workflows with rapid data processing, video editing, and rendering capabilities. The micro-edge display, boasting a fast 9 ms response time, minimizes image ghosting and delivers crisp visuals, keeping you engaged in the action. With 12 threads and 16MB L3 cache, it's a top-notch laptop in India, empowering you to conquer virtual battles. The inclusion of AMD SmartShift dynamically adjusts power allocation between CPU and GPU for enhanced performance. To address overheating concerns, this HP laptop is equipped with dual fans, ensuring a cool and efficient gaming experience.

B0CCY158HB-12

13. Dell 14 Laptop, Intel Core i5

The Dell 14 Laptop, armed with an Intel Core i5 processor and a 14.0" FHD display featuring Comfort View. Packed with features like Windows 11, Microsoft Office '21, a spill-resistant keyboard, and a McAfee security package, Dell sets out to reshape the expectations of compact laptops. The Core i5-1135G7 processor, coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, positions this laptop among the best under 70000, embodying Dell's commitment to providing a seamless computing experience.

With 8GB DDR4 RAM, the Dell 14 Laptop facilitates efficient multitasking, handling complex spreadsheets, document editing, and simultaneous application usage. Weighing a mere 1.48kg, it redefines portability, making it ideal for professionals on the move or students commuting between classes. This lightweight design ensures you can carry your computing power wherever your journey takes you. Dell's dedication to innovation and performance shines through in this versatile and portable computing solution.

B0C14493JP-13

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 23:59 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Fortnite
Fortnite Virtual Concert: The Weeknd's Avatar Can Be as Good as the Real Thing Is
Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon