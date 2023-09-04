Home Home Appliances News LG to Morphy Richards, check out the top 5 microwave ovens; get up to 44% discount

LG to Morphy Richards, check out the top 5 microwave ovens; get up to 44% discount

Want to buy a microwave oven? Check out these top 5 deals on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
Sep 04 2023, 15:50 IST
Grab the top 5 branded microwaves with a heavy discount on Amazon.
View all Images
Grab the top 5 branded microwaves with a heavy discount on Amazon. (Amazon)

Imagine yourself working in two types of kitchens, one with the old world facilities and the other with modern ones. Which one would you like to work in? There is a high possibility that you would choose to work in a modern kitchen. And microwave ovens are an essential part of the modern kitchen. So, here we list five Amazon deals through which you can buy microwave ovens at extremely low prices.

1. LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven:

B07MC84QPL-1

This 20 L LG microwave oven is available on Amazon with a 22% initial discount, making its price drop to Rs. 6390 from Rs. 8199. You can further reduce the price of the microwave by taking advantage of an exchange offer where you can get up to Rs. 270 off.

2. Samsung 28L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven:

B09VH1Q7CM-2

This microwave is available at the price of Rs. 12390 instead of Rs. 16990 with a 27% initial discount on Amazon. Not just initial discounts Amazon also offers exchange deals and bank offers for further price reduction.

3. Whirlpool 20 L Solo Microwave Oven:

B07YWYGJYD-3

The Whirlpool microwave is available on Amazon for Rs. 6490 instead of Rs. 8755 with a 26% initial discount. If you want a greater discount, then you can take advantage of the exchange offer as you can get an extra up to Rs. 270 off.

4. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven:

B00KPSSPZY-4

On Amazon, you can buy the Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven for just Rs. 10890 instead of Rs. 14990. This is a 31% initial discount. Also, Amazon is offering Rs. 270 off as an exchange deal.

 

5. Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe 30L Convection Microwave Oven.

B008P7J5X8-5

The Morphy microwave is available for just Rs. 10990 instead of Rs. 19595 with a 44 % initial discount on Amazon. For further price reduction, you can take advantage of an exchange offer as you can get up to Rs. 270 off.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 15:50 IST
