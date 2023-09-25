Icon
Minosha launches 4 Ricoh laser printers; Know what these can offer

These laser printers' prices will range from Rs. 30000 onwards in India and will come with a smart device connector, remote device manager and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 18:39 IST
Ricoh printers
Ricoh printers claim to revolutionize office printing, elevate productivity, and deliver outstanding quality. (Minosha)
Minosha has unveiled a range of next-generation laser printers. This product lineup consists of two distinct segments: Mono and Colour. All the printers are Wi-Fi–enabled and offer the best-in-industry onsite service which includes a smart device connector, remote device manager and a network of national service partners to its valued customers. Ricoh printers claim to revolutionize office printing, elevate productivity, and deliver outstanding quality. These Ricoh laser printers' cost will range from Rs. 30000 onwards in India. Let's find out what these printers offer.

RICOH P 311 (Single Function Printer)

This is a mono segment Laser Printer by Minosha. This printer features a 4-line operation LCD display panel and impressive print speeds of up to 32 ppm. It offers enhanced security features, including the Locked Print function and network encryption for secure data transmission with a yield of 7000 pages in the initial cartridge and a print resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi.

RICOH M 320F (Multiple Function Printer)

It is a multi-function printer that features a 4.3 colour touch panel. It has an Automatic Reversing Document Feeder (ARDF) and multiple Scan-to capabilities to enable efficient document sharing. This MFP comes with a yield of 7000 pages in the initial cartridge and a print resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi. It is also a mono-segment printer.

RICOH P C311W (Single Function)

This is a color Segment laser printer with which you will get vibrant colours at a speed of up to 25 ppm. It offers options for a single-function version, with the ability to add an optional second paper tray.

RICOH M C251FW (Multi-Function)

It is a 4-in-1 multi-function printer with a large colour touchscreen panel, Single Pass Document Feeder (SPDF), and robust security features. It produces professional colour prints while simplifying operations with the ability to add an optional second paper tray for more capacity.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 18:08 IST
