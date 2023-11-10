Icon
Pollution a problem? Here are 5 Dyson air purifiers that will provide instant relief

Are you suffering from poor air quality situation this Diwali season? Check out these 5 Dyson air purifiers that will make the surroundings healthy for you and your family.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 10:34 IST
Every year near Diwali, we face degraded air quality problems, especially in North India. Delhi is the state that is affected more due to adverse conditions. During this time, breathing clean air is virtually impossible both within the home and outside too. But we can surely make our lifestyle healthy indoors by investing in an air purifier to reduce the effects of pollution. If you are looking for an effective air purifier, then check out these 5 best Dyson air purifiers that will make the surroundings clean and healthy for you and your family.

Best 5 Dyson air purifiers

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier: The purifier features a dual functionality system which consists of a HEPA Air Purifier and a Bladeless fan. It claims to automatically remove 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1including dust, pollen, mould spores, bacteria, pet dander, and others. It automatically senses and displays 4 different pollutants. It is equipped with Air Multiplier technology and customizable 350° oscillation. It can be controlled through a remote or the Dyson Link app.

Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool Air Purifier: It supports multifunctionality which consists of a HEPA Air Purifier, a Humidifier, and a Bladeless Fan. It automatically removes 99.95% of pollutants. It displays four types of pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, and NO2. It is equipped with vacuum sealed 360° glass HEPA Filter and a Tris-impregnated Activated Carbon Filter to trap pollutants. The air purifier can be controlled through Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant or the remote.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde: It is equipped with an Advanced HEPA H13 filter which automatically removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants. It has different modes such as Breeze mode, Do Not Disturb mode, and more. The purifier can be controlled with WiFi or remote control or the Dyson Link app. It also had dual functionality, HEPA Air Purifier and a Bladeless Fan in one.

Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Purifying Fan: The company claims that its HEPA filter captures 99.97% of pollutants and allergens. It's equipped with Dyson Core Flow technology for balanced air distribution in the whole room. It has a 70-degree oscillation which rotates from side to side. The purifier features an LCD screen which shows airflow speed, modes and filter life. It also has a sleep timer with in sleep mode.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air Purifier: The purifier comes with a formaldehyde sensor which detects and kills pollutants. It is equipped with an Advanced HEPA H13 filter which automatically removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1. It also features 350-degree oscillation and Air Multiplier technology. It also has dual functionality which consists of a HEPA Air Purifier and a Bladeless Fan in one.

 

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 10:33 IST
    Icon