Home Home Appliances News Staggering 40% discount rolled out on Voltas 1 Ton Inverter Split AC on Amazon; check price now

Staggering 40% discount rolled out on Voltas 1 Ton Inverter Split AC on Amazon; check price now

Want to save more on the purchase of a Voltas split AC? Then check out this Amazon deal on Voltas 1 Inverter Split AC.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 11:48 IST
Voltas 1 Ton 2 Star, Inverter Split AC packs many features and is now available at an affordable price on Amazon.
Voltas 1 Ton 2 Star, Inverter Split AC packs many features and is now available at an affordable price on Amazon.
Voltas 1 Ton 2 Star, Inverter Split AC packs many features and is now available at an affordable price on Amazon.

Looking to buy an air conditioner (AC), but are confused about which brand to go for? Since it is a long-term investment, after all, you don't buy an AC every other day, you must ponder wisely and take a good decision that will ensure good service for the long term. You must consider cost and features before picking an AC. While talking about a good brand of Air conditioners, then Voltas is one of the old and trusted brands. And now, a Voltas AC is available with a big price cut on Amazon. Check out the massive discount available on Voltas 1 Ton Inverter Split AC:

Initial discount on Voltas 1 Ton 2 Star, Inverter Split AC:

B0BBR9GGZ4-1

Amazon is offering a 40% initial discount on Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC which reduces the price of the AC to Rs. 33580 from Rs. 55990. Not just this you can further reduce the price of the AC by applying bank discounts.

Bank Discount:

There are two major bank offers available on Amazon to further reduce the price of the Voltas 1 Ton 2 Star, Inverter Split AC:

1. You can get a 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions. Min purchase value Rs. 5000.

2. You can also get an Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 6 months and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 30000

About Voltas 1 Ton 2 Star, Inverter Split AC:

The Voltas 1 Ton 2 Star, Inverter Split AC comes with a Variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load. It features Convertible or adjustable with 4 cooling modes through remote control to operate in different tonnages for different cooling needs. The air conditioner uses the next-generation R32 refrigerant, which helps conserve the ozone layer and has a low impact on global warming. This AC is equipped with a copper condenser that provides better cooling and is more durable compared to aluminum condensers. The air conditioner features an anti-dust filter that helps to remove dust and other small particles from the air.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 11:48 IST
