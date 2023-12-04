As deepfake videos threat rises, these 5 safety tips will help avoid this heinous cybercrime

In the realm of cybercrime, a pressing warning from authorities is echoing globally about the rising menace of deepfake videos. Potent tools are being used, manipulated by malevolent entities, to extract money from unsuspecting victims. The World Economic Forum (WEF) has already sounded the alarm, revealing an alarming surge in deepfake videos, which is rising at an annual rate of 900 percent. Amit Gupta, the Vice President of Product Management, Research, and Engineering at Pindrop, a cybersecurity powerhouse, laid stress on the escalating concern in the cybersecurity industry regarding deepfake proliferation. In a shocking bit of data, a Pindrop study indicated a mere 57 percent accuracy in identifying deepfakes.

Income, Age, and Deepfake Videos

Gupta emphasises that deepfake crime mostly hinges on awareness - how aware are the people that these cybercriminals are attempting to dupe. Those less cognizant of the capabilities of deepfake technology are more susceptible, as reported by The Sun. Income and age amplify this divide; 56.5 percent of US adults earning less than $50,000 annually are aware of voice clones, compared to 75 percent with incomes exceeding $125,000.

Exposure risk is also factored into the equation. High-profile individuals, including politicians and celebrities, face elevated risks due to the profound impact of manipulated public images. As deepfake videos accessibility and capabilities broadens, experts anticipate a massive surge in related crimes.

Manipulation on a Massive Scale

Gupta articulates a paramount concern: the potential of deepfakes to manipulate people and propagate misinformation on an unprecedented scale. With the approaching US election year, the fear intensifies as realistic depictions of politicians and candidates could sway public opinion with fabricated events, statements, or actions.

Tech experts underscore another peril, cybersecurity threats. Deepfake videoss can ingeniously craft convincing phishing attacks and circumvent security protocols. In response, Pindrop has been at the forefront since 2015, developing tools to unmask deepfakes. Gupta underscores the significance of liveness detection, offering protection against synthetically generated speech, voice modulation, and recorded voice replay attacks.

As the digital landscape evolves, staying vigilant and adopting advanced protective measures becomes imperative to thwart the insidious reach of deepfake technology.

Protect yourself from scary deepfake videos with these 5 crucial safety tips:

1. Approach any video or audio that appears too good to be true with skepticism. If something seems too shocking or unbelievable, it's likely a deepfake.

2. Exercise caution when dealing with videos or audio from unknown or untrustworthy sources. Pay attention to the source to avoid potential risks.

3. Identify inconsistencies in the video or audio. For instance, if someone's lips do not sync with the sound of their voice, it may be a deepfake.

4. Verify information before sharing it. Don't unquestioningly accept everything you encounter online.

5. Exercise caution when clicking on links in emails or text messages, even if they seem to be from someone you know. Those propagating deepfakes may utilise these links to disseminate their fabricated videos or audio.