Icon
Home How To BGMI announces the Play and Slay event! Know how you can grab the Urbane Captain set

BGMI announces the Play and Slay event! Know how you can grab the Urbane Captain set

Check out the BGMI Play and Slay event and win an amazing Urbane Captain set. Know how to grab event rewards.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 29 2024, 09:54 IST
Icon
BGMI
Know all about the BGMI Play and Slay event and its rewards. (BGMI)
BGMI
Know all about the BGMI Play and Slay event and its rewards. (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) finally rolled out the 3.0 update last week and players have been busy exploring the redesign places and new Shadow force themed mode. While the update is grabbing players' attention, BGMI has started to roll out new events in the game with exciting rewards and ways to grab them. BGMI recently introduced the Play and Slay event which consists of Urbane Captain rewards, giving players a way to win new rewards in the game. If you also want to win new rewards and in-game items and know more about the Play and Slay event and how you can get your hands on the rewards.

BGMI Play and Slay event

BGMI has announced a new Play and Slay event where players can redeem new rewards by finishing tasks and winning the tri-colour hearts. These tri-colour hearts later can be exchanged for Urbane Captain items. Now, you must be thinking about the rewards and what tasks you will need to complete. Well, they include simple tasks such as playing in the classic mode which will help you win 20 hearts. Playing in classic mode 3 times will help you earn 60 hearts and so on. Once you have gained enough hearts you can redeem these hearts to get the Urbane Captain set. Collecting these hearts will enable players to redeem the Urbane Captain Set, Urbane Captain Cover helmet, and Classic Crate coupon.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

With 1800 hearts players can redeem the Urbane Captain Set.

With 1000 hearts players can redeem the Urbane Captain Cover helmet.

With 90 hearts players can redeem Classic Crate coupon.

With 30 hearts players can redeem Supply Crate coupon.

Note that the Play and Slay event is available for a limited period of time therefore start completing the tasks to redeem these amazing rewards and grab them for free without having to send any UCs. The Play and Slay event will be live till February 8, 2024. These exciting events give players the opportunity to make the game more exciting and challenging for themselves which keeps the excitement going. Note that more events and crates will be announced in BGMI soon due to the new 3.0 update, therefore, keep an eye out for them to win amazing prizes and in-game items.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

Also, read these top stories today:

Video Surveillance! Police in the US will now have to get warrants to obtain video footage from Amazon Ring devices. But what about the millions of other cameras watching us? Know all about it here

Rising India! Indian smart electronics companies like Lava and Qubo are getting high ratings. Check it out now here

iPhone-maker's loss! An Apple veteran who helped start efforts to develop an electric vehicle is leaving for Rivian Auto, marking yet another senior departure for the iPhone maker. Read all about it here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jan, 08:45 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI tips
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot hotspots in Vikendi - strategize your game landings for success
Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 unmasked? The undercover cop twist that could redefine Grand Theft Auto VI's Narrative
GTA Online
GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Pokemon
Pokemon with Guns shock for Palworld as Pokemon looks to investigate copycat claims
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon