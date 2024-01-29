BGMI announces the Play and Slay event! Know how you can grab the Urbane Captain set

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) finally rolled out the 3.0 update last week and players have been busy exploring the redesign places and new Shadow force themed mode. While the update is grabbing players' attention, BGMI has started to roll out new events in the game with exciting rewards and ways to grab them. BGMI recently introduced the Play and Slay event which consists of Urbane Captain rewards, giving players a way to win new rewards in the game. If you also want to win new rewards and in-game items and know more about the Play and Slay event and how you can get your hands on the rewards.

BGMI Play and Slay event

BGMI has announced a new Play and Slay event where players can redeem new rewards by finishing tasks and winning the tri-colour hearts. These tri-colour hearts later can be exchanged for Urbane Captain items. Now, you must be thinking about the rewards and what tasks you will need to complete. Well, they include simple tasks such as playing in the classic mode which will help you win 20 hearts. Playing in classic mode 3 times will help you earn 60 hearts and so on. Once you have gained enough hearts you can redeem these hearts to get the Urbane Captain set. Collecting these hearts will enable players to redeem the Urbane Captain Set, Urbane Captain Cover helmet, and Classic Crate coupon.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join.

With 1800 hearts players can redeem the Urbane Captain Set.

With 1000 hearts players can redeem the Urbane Captain Cover helmet.

With 90 hearts players can redeem Classic Crate coupon.

With 30 hearts players can redeem Supply Crate coupon.

Note that the Play and Slay event is available for a limited period of time therefore start completing the tasks to redeem these amazing rewards and grab them for free without having to send any UCs. The Play and Slay event will be live till February 8, 2024. These exciting events give players the opportunity to make the game more exciting and challenging for themselves which keeps the excitement going. Note that more events and crates will be announced in BGMI soon due to the new 3.0 update, therefore, keep an eye out for them to win amazing prizes and in-game items.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

Also, read these top stories today:

Video Surveillance! Police in the US will now have to get warrants to obtain video footage from Amazon Ring devices. But what about the millions of other cameras watching us? Know all about it here.

Rising India! Indian smart electronics companies like Lava and Qubo are getting high ratings. Check it out now here.

iPhone-maker's loss! An Apple veteran who helped start efforts to develop an electric vehicle is leaving for Rivian Auto, marking yet another senior departure for the iPhone maker. Read all about it here.