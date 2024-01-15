BGMI Flying Pan Challenge: Check how to win amazing rewards including Yeti Pan skin

BGMI Flying Pan Challenge: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been making massive inroads in the mobile gaming industry for more than a year now and over the months the game has attracted a huge number of new players and successfully retained old ones. As the new year has commenced, players are hoping for new challenges, themes, rewards and more to be rolled out. To keep up with expectations, BGMI has introduced several events in the month of January and now, it has announced the BGMI Flying Pan Challenge. This new challenge will give players a chance to win exclusive rewards like Yeti Pan skin for free, however, there is a catch. Know all about the BGMI Flying Pan Challenge.

About BGMI Flying Pan Challenge

The Flying Pan Challenge brings a unique way to earn exclusive crate rewards. The catch is that players will have to eliminate enemies by using a pan instead of any other kind of weapon. Killing enemies with a pan will help players grab rewards such as the Yeti Pan skin. The Flying Pan Challenge will stay live till January 26, 2024, therefore, do not miss out on the chance to grab exclusive in-game rewards and take part in the challenge.

To find the challenge, open the BGMI app and go to the events section, scroll down till you find the “The Flying Pan Challenge” and click on it. There you find a bunch of event tasks that you need to complete to win the rewards. The tasks and rewards include:

1. Finish one enemy by using the Pan in the classic mode to win a Classic crate coupon.

2. Finish three enemies by using the Pan in the classic mode to win three Classic crate coupons.

3. Finish five enemies by using the Pan in the classic mode to win five Classic crate coupons.

4. Lastly, when you finish 10 enemies by using the Pan in the classic mode, players will win the Yeti Pan skin.

Taking part in the BGMI challenge will enable users to get in-game items for free and they will not have to spend any UCs to grab the crate coupons and rewards. Additionally, the A4 Royale Pass will made live in the game anytime soon, therefore, keep you eyes on the event sections to grab new season's regards.

Also, You can get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

